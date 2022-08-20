Bermuda Opens Up to Unvaccinated Travelers

Bermuda is removing its restriction on unvaccinated travelers, according to the Bermuda Tourism Authority.

Beginning Aug. 22, unvaccinated travelers will be able to visit the destination.

Previously, unvaccinated visitors 12 and over had been required to apply for a medical exemption from vaccination to enter Bermuda.

“The pandemic is not over, but today, Bermuda has the necessary tools and processes in place to protect ourselves and our communities,” said BTA Interim CEO Tracy Berkeley. “Our updated travel protocols will streamline the process for visiting our island, further boosting Bermuda’s tourism comeback in 2022.”

Unvaccinated travelers to Bermuda will have to take a Covid test no more than two days before landing in Bermuda, and then test again on day four of their vacation.

They must also have valid travel health insurance to enter Bermuda, and must upload proof of their insurance to the Bermuda Travel Authorization application for approval.

ADVERTISEMENT

If travelers don’t take a test two days before arrival, they can test at the airport.

For more, visit Bermuda Tourism.