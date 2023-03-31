BELLAGIO EMBARKS ON $110 MILLION TRANSFORMATION OF SPA TOWER ROOMS AND SUITES

Bellagio is revealing details surrounding the $110 million transformation of all rooms and suites within its luxurious Spa Tower, delivering contemporary accommodations inspired by the beauty and tranquility of Italy’s Lake Como.

Following the AAA Five Diamond resort’s recent remodel of more than 2,500 guest rooms in its main tower, the Spa Tower redesign, which encompasses 819 guest rooms and 104 suites, is slated for completion in October, with the first collection of rooms available for guest stays beginning in July.

“Bellagio’s commitment to delivering unparalleled accommodations, experiences and guest service for our discerning guests from around the world is the hallmark of our brand promise,” said Ann Hoff, President & COO of Bellagio. “The Spa Tower’s beautiful and luxurious new suites and guest rooms will reinforce our position as one of the hospitality industry’s premier destinations.”

Timeless Suite Designs

Designed by New York City-based interior design atelier Champalimaud Design in partnership with MGM Resorts International Design Group, the Bellagio Spa Tower suites will feature sophisticated design elements, custom furnishings and art influenced by high Italian style and couture, while color palettes draw inspiration from the natural vibrancy of Lake Como and the Alps.

Striking suite corridors with dramatic midnight blue doors and glowing handmade Italian light fixtures will set the tone for the arrival experience. Within the Spa Tower’s plush suites, neutral-colored wall coverings will create a chic backdrop for custom furnishings and accent pieces in colors inspired by Northern Italy, varying by suite type:

The color of garnet, similar to pomegranate found in Mediterranean vegetation and commonly seen on the exterior of the region’s houses;

Azure and indigo, inspired by the sky, mountains and the lake;

Solferino, a brilliant deep pink color discovered in Northern Italy in 1859 and the name of a town from the lake region, and pale rose beige similar to buildings lining the town streets;

Wisteria, for the stunning flowers and Cypress trees lining the lake and villas creating lush gardens and shimmering hues;

Lapis, dusty rose, peacock blue and jade for the area’s exotic flora and fauna, crystal sea and lush vegetation.

Well-appointed bedrooms will feature tufted cream-colored curved headboards, soft uplighting, custom TV armoires in a sycamore wood grain and floral touches in an homage to Italian fashion. Curvilinear sofas, benches and chairs will bring a whimsical yet comfortable elegance to spacious living areas. Within the suites’ luxe bathrooms, guests will find custom vanities thoughtfully integrated with lighted mirrors and upscale white marble surfaces, as well as motion-sensor lights for convenience and comfort.

Winston Kong, Partner at Champalimaud Design, said, “We wanted to create a residential aesthetic with the timeless sense of luxury that is uniquely Bellagio. We found inspiration in the colors of Lake Como’s surrounding flora and the classical style of the building’s architecture.”

Poised to raise the bar within the Las Vegas luxury set, the Spa Tower’s redesign spans a wide range of suite types including the 850-square-foot Salon Suites; 1,000-square-foot Bellagio Suites; 1,500-square-foot Penthouses; 1,500-square-foot two-bedroom Bellagio Suites; and 2,500-square-foot Executive Hospitality Suites, which feature billiards lounges and home theater living areas for entertaining.

In 2024, resort-wide guest room enhancements will culminate with the redesign of the Bellagio Tower’s approximately 400 suites, a project that also will be brought to life by the award-winning team at Champalimaud Design.

Refined Spa Tower Guest Rooms

Crafted by Chicago-based award-winning interior design firm The Gettys Group in partnership with MGM Resorts International Design Group, Spa Tower guest rooms will mirror the Bellagio Tower’s recently redesigned rooms, which have become highly sought after by guests.

The King Room will feature a palette emulating the sunrise reflecting on the water in a symphony of blues and greens. The Spa Tower’s Two Queen Room is designed around a lake sunset, integrating deep, calming tones with flickers of gold and amber. Both designs encompass strong, bold elements that are soothing and calming for guests either beginning or ending their day. Elevated design elements including luxurious marble floors, custom furnishings, illuminated bathroom mirrors inlaid with mother of pearl, and a separate soaking tub and shower will be the hallmark of the new guest room experience.

Throughout their stay, guests will notice multiple design elements inspired by Lake Como and the Bellagio Fountains: carpets emulating the water’s calm motion, headboards evoking the morning light rising over a quiet lake horizon or flowing water reflecting the golden hues of a sunset, lighted vanity mirrors resembling the soft curves of two overlapping water ripples, and corridor ceiling fixtures denoting the bubbling texture and geometric shapes of the Fountains’ water formations, amongst many others.