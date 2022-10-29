Belfast City Airport welcomes Aer Lingus Regional’s two new routes to Newquay and Jersey

Aer Lingus Regional, exclusively operated by Emerald Airlines, has announced two new routes from Belfast City Airport to Newquay and Jersey.

Belfast City Airport will become the only Airport in Northern Ireland to offer a direct route to Newquay Cornwall Airport, with flights available on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays commencing on 3rd April 2023.

Flights to Jersey will take off up to twice a week on 6th May 2023, providing more choice and convenience when flying to the Channel Islands.

Ellie McGimpsey, Aviation Development Manager at Belfast City Airport, said:

“Since its return to Northern Ireland earlier this year, Aer Lingus Regional has shown steadfast commitment to Belfast City Airport, creating a new base from which passengers can avail of a range of routes.

“The announcement of two news routes to Newquay and Jersey further strengthens our partnership and is great news for passengers that wish to travel to must-see destinations across the UK.

“We are confident these routes will be popular with leisure and business travelers alike, especially those wanting to take a beach break closer to home or enjoy a relaxing weekend throughout the summer.”

The two new routes build on Aer Lingus Regional’s existing portfolio from Belfast City Airport with flights already in operation to Birmingham, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Exeter, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, Manchester, and Southampton.

Ciarán Smith, Head of Commercial at Emerald Airlines said:

“We are also pleased to be bolstering our Belfast schedule with the addition of two sought-after routes; Newquay and Jersey. We anticipate these new routes to be popular amongst those travelling for both business and leisure purposes, and we look forward to providing that increased connectivity to and from Belfast.”

Passengers can book flights now via www.aerlingus.com