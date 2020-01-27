Bateel opens new boutique at Nakheel Mall on Palm Jumeirah

Bateel International has opened two new outlets in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to surpass its current portfolio of 25 cafes and 39 boutiques.

The top boutique brand’s latest café is now open on the first level of Nakheel Mall – the new soul of Palm Jumeirah.

This is followed by a standalone cafe in the exclusive Oud Square, in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarters.

Café Bateel, the home of gourmet Mediterranean cuisine, offers classic Arabian hospitality and a seamless blend of European café elegance in a spacious indoor and inviting al fresco settings at both locations.

With elegantly designed interiors, the venue is adorned with warm hues of olive green, rich wooden floors and the finest artistry in every detail, a company statement said.

Reinforcing the earth-to-plate connection, the café’s menu places an emphasis on simple yet refined fare, combining a Middle Eastern essence with Mediterranean flair where premium, natural flavours are the foundation of every dish.

As a leader in the international gourmet food market, Bateel Boutique offers a host of authentic culinary temptations.

The extensive range of delicious gourmet delicacies is made from wholesome, natural products using only the best sustainable farming practices.

Enjoy organic dates, packed with essential vitamins and nutrients for a delicious guilt-free treat.

The boutique also offers a variety of gift boxes.