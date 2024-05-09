Bartlett Welcomes Investor Confidence Signalled by Catalonia Resorts’ Acquisition of Holiday Inn

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett has expressed his excitement about the recent developments within the Jamaican tourism industry as Catalonia Hotels & Resorts yesterday (May 7) announced its purchase of the Holiday Inn Resort, Montego Bay from East Bay Management Company Limited, led by prominent Jamaican businessman Kevin Hendrickson. Minister Bartlett celebrated the move by Catalonia, a respected international hospitality brand, as a strong signal of confidence in Jamaica’s tourism sector and a potential trigger for further investments.

Concerning this, the tourism minister said, “The acquisition of the Holiday Inn Resort by Catalonia Hotels & Resorts signifies not just a successful handover from a local leader to a global brand but also the continued attractiveness of Jamaica as a destination for world-class hospitality investments.”

Minister Bartlett commended Mr. Hendrickson for his significant contribution to the tourism sector, saying, “His continued commitment to excellence and his leadership at not only Holiday Inn Resort but across the entire Courtleigh Hospitality Group have undoubtedly contributed to the property’s success and, ultimately, to its appeal for a prestigious brand like Catalonia.”

In a joint press release announcing the purchase, Mr. Hendrickson noted that it was a difficult decision to sell the resort. “I am proud to leave it in the hands of a company with such prestige and hotel experience as Catalonia Hotels & Resorts. We wish to thank all our guests for their passionate support over the last sixteen (16) years and for making us a part of your family,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Catalonia Hotels & Resorts expressed their enthusiasm for expanding their presence in the Caribbean. “We are excited to expand our presence in the Caribbean with the acquisition of this resort. As a Spanish hotel chain with over 40 years’ experience in tourism this acquisition represents a major landmark for the company, intensifying our presence in the Caribbean, and highlighting our commitment to expansion into new and vibrant markets,” said Mr. Félix Navas, General Manager for Catalonia Hotels & Resorts.

In the meantime, Catalonia has outlined ambitious plans for the property as they intend to invest significantly in it within the coming months to ensure it aligns with their high standards while maintaining a strong commitment to the local community and environment.

“This focus on employee well-being and positive local impact aligns perfectly with Jamaica’s own emphasis on sustainable tourism development and value chain integration at all levels of the sector,” added Minister Bartlett.