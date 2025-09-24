Bangkok’s Four Seasons Hotel to host Liquid Legends with six of the world’s best bars this October

Bangkok is set to host a night of international cocktail excellence as Six of the world’s most celebrated bars unite for Sálon Social: Liquid Legends on October 11, 2025, at Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River. The event brings together acclaimed bars from across the globe — each ranked among The World’s 50 Best Bars or Asia’s 50 Best Bars — for an evening of collaboration, creativity, and cultural exchange. From Colombia’s Alquímico and London’s Amaro to Guangzhou’s Hope & Sesame, New York’s Martiny’s and Overstory, and Taipei’s The Public House, guests will enjoy signature creations from bartenders whose venues have shaped the world stage of cocktail innovation.

Lubosh Barta, Regional Vice President and General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok, emphasized that the showcase reflects the hotel’s mission to create experiences beyond traditional hospitality, while Philip Bischoff, Beverage Manager of BKK Social Club, noted the event’s spirit of camaraderie in bringing global talents to Bangkok. Running from 7:00 to 11:00 pm, the showcase offers each guest bar the chance to present three of their own original cocktails, paired with canapés, immersing attendees in diverse stories, flavors, and techniques.

With an entry fee of THB 1,500 per person, inclusive of two cocktails and canapés, plus additional cocktails available for THB 300 each, tickets are limited and available via FSBangkokAtHome.com. Celebrated as a hub for cocktail culture, BKK Social Club continues to strengthen its position as one of Asia’s premier drinking destinations by hosting events that highlight both international artistry and Bangkok’s dynamic role in the global bar scene.

The Bangkok showcase also reflects a broader legacy of bar excellence across the Four Seasons portfolio worldwide. In June 2025, Four Seasons Hotel Kyoto’s The Lounge & Bar was named among Forbes Travel Guide’s top 58 Hotel Star Bars, recognised for its refined service, artisanal cocktails, and storytelling rooted in Japanese tradition. In India, Copitas at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru has twice secured a place on Asia’s 50 Best Bars list, celebrated for its inventive drinks and chic city views. Meanwhile, Cinder Bar at Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis has made headlines for hosting high-profile competitions, and KOLLÁZS Brasserie&Bar at Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace Budapest recently earned Wine Spectator’s Award of Excellence for its outstanding wine program. At the heart of this constellation of global achievements stands BKK Social Club, ranked #13 in The World’s 50 Best Bars 2023 and #1 in Asia, further underscoring Bangkok’s stature as a premier cocktail destination and setting the stage for the upcoming Sálon Social: Liquid Legends.