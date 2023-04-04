Bali, here we come! Air New Zealand resumes non-stop flights to Denpasar

Air New Zealand has resumed its non-stop services to the popular Indonesian holiday spot for first time in three years.

“Bali is one of our most popular routes, with more than 17,000 customers welcomed onboard our Air New Zealand aircraft bound for Denpasar in 2019 alone,” says Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty.

Flight NZ64 will take off from Auckland at 12pm and will be one of three non-stop flights to Denpasar a week from now until the seasonal service wraps up for the year on October 27.

The service will increase to five times a week during the busy winter and school holiday period between 26 June and 30 July.

“It’s fantastic to be back flying non-stop services to Bali, a destination that suits every type of traveller – whether it’s customers keen to escape the cold to the tropical beaches, families keen for adventure or couples looking for a romantic, peaceful getaway.”

“We’re thrilled to be able to help connect New Zealanders to this holiday hot spot once again. This is the last of all our international and seasonal routes to get up and running again post Covid, so this certainly shows we are bouncing back.”

Bookings for Bali have been strong since the airline announced it would fly non-stop to the destination again, with over 10,000 seats sold in the first week.

July is the most popular month for Bali holidaymakers, with 8,500 customers booked to travel as holidaymakers look to escape winter for the school holidays. June and April are also very popular months.

The airline will fly a 787-9 Dreamliner and customers will receive a meal, Inflight Entertainment, and a checked bag regardless of what cabin they’re in.

Indonesia’s Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno says resuming non-stop services is wonderful news for the country, which relies heavily on tourism.

“Bali is, and will continue to be, the icon for Indonesia’s tourism industry, making up 41 percent of the country’s total tourism, and Ngurah Rai International Airport (Denpasar International Airport) is by far the biggest entry point for foreign tourists.”

Indonesia’s Deputy Minister for Tourism Marketing Ni Made Ayu Marthini says demand to Indonesia has been rising rapidly.

“We are fortunate to be working with airlines partners, such as Air New Zealand, to restart their route and fill seat capacity at least to the pre-pandemic level.

More information on where to go and what to see in Bali can be found at: www.airnewzealand.co.nz/destination-bali or the official website of Indonesia Tourism - Indonesia Travel.