Avani Hotels signs two new properties in Krabi, Thailand

Avani Hotels & Resorts has signed two new resort hotels in the southern Thailand resort town of Krabi.

The existing resorts will undergo renovations to bring the properties in line with Avani standards which offer guests buzzy social spaces and stylish guestrooms.

The two hotels will be fully rebranded as Avani+ Koh Lanta Krabi Resort, set to launch by mid-2020, and Avani Ao Nang Cliff Krabi Resort, which will open its doors under the new branding in late 2019.

Offering a little extra touch with every stay, Avani+ Koh Lanta Krabi Resort boasts 83 rooms nestled within pristine wooded parklands, offering stunning sea views from its gentle hills with direct access to a secluded white sand beach adjacent to the renowned Klong Dao Beach.

The island is just 70 kilometres south of Krabi International Airport and can be accessed via a 15-minute ferry crossing from the mainland.

Avani Ao Nang Cliff Krabi Resort will overlook the popular Ao Nang Beach with beautiful vistas of the nearby majestic limestone cliffs and sea views punctuated by spectacular islands in the horizon.

The 178-key property will feature contemporary design, new dining experience and an AvaniSpa relaxation facility.

Located just 35 minutes from the Krabi International Airport, guests can easily escape to the popular Ao Nang beach or Railay beach as well as the outlying islands while staying at the resort.

“We are extremely excited to include Krabi in our portfolio as the Avani brand expands further through such agreements with trusted partners within Thailand,” said Javier Pardo, vice president of operations for Avani Hotels & Resorts.

The newly rebranded resorts will bring the total number of Avani properties in Thailand to nine after Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok, set to open in July 2019.