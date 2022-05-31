Australia welcomes its first Holiday Inn Express & Suites hotel

Australia’s first ever Holiday Inn Express & Suites branded property has officially opened its doors today with the highly anticipated launch of Holiday Inn Express & Suites Sunshine Coast.

A joint partnership between Pro-invest Hotels and IHG Hotels & Resorts, the new-build hotel is the perfect base to discover one of Australia’s most popular year-round destinations, offering unbeatable value in the heart of Maroochydore City.

Thoughtfully designed to offer a convenient and comfortable stay, each of the 181 guest rooms and suites feature unique touches such as speedy WiFi, study nooks, premium bedding and the brand’s signature ‘Express Recharge’ concept which includes a pillow menu, black-out blinds and a walk-in power shower.

In addition, each of the 41 one bedroom suites have been designed to offer maximum comfort and functionality and include full-services facilities including a kitchenette, small living area with sofa bed and pod coffee machines for enjoying a freshly brewed coffee from the comfort of your suite.

Offering a seamless and comfortable stay, guests can kick start their day with a complimentary Express Start Breakfast which includes hot and cold options, or for those in a rush, there’s the choice of the Express Start Breakfast Grab & Go option instead.

After a busy day checking out all that the Sunshine Coast has to offer, guests can enjoy a relaxing dip in the heated rooftop pool while soaking up the views of Maroochydore from the multi-purpose deck. Plus, the hotel offers a 24 hour reception with express check in and check out, a fitness room, self-service laundry and onsite secure parking.

Business travellers will appreciate the two flexible meeting rooms and flexible workspaces, while The Great Room provides a thoughtfully designed common area that can be used as a relaxing space to work from or to catch up with friends over a drink.

According to Shantha de Silva, Chief Operating Officer, Pro-invest Hotels, the opening of the highly anticipated new property is a positive sign for the local tourism industry.

“We’re thrilled to be launching Australia’s very first Holiday Inn Express & Suites, a new stay experience from the brand in Australia, in the heart of the Sunshine Coast and can’t wait for people to check into the hotel while checking out all that this iconic coastal town has to offer,” Shantha said.

“Holiday Inn Express & Suites Sunshine Coast is without a doubt, the perfect place to stay when visiting this beautiful region especially for those wanting to discover all the natural wonders available right on the hotel’s doorstep from pristine local beaches to sub-tropical rainforests and unique coastal villages.

“As travel around Australia resumes, people have been flocking to Queensland and rediscovering the region, in particular the Sunshine Coast. Having this brand new hotel in the heart of Maroochydore which is a central hub for the region, is going to be of great benefit and convenience to the community and we look forward to working with them and with industry, in driving further visitation to the area”.

Matthew Tripolone, Managing Director, IHG Australasia & Pacific, said “We are incredibly proud to continue our great partnership with Pro-invest as they open another extraordinary IHG-branded hotel – the much anticipated Holiday Inn Express & Suites Sunshine Coast. We are proud to be known for our culture of ‘firsts’ in this market, and to open the first Holiday Inn Express with a ‘suites’ offering in Australia is a testament to that spirit and our long-standing partnership.”

With a commitment to sustainability, Holiday Inn Express & Suites Sunshine Coast is targeting a high NABERS Energy and Water rating and a Net Zero 2030 target by continuously reducing its environmental footprint. With energy efficient equipment and systems used throughout the property, the hotel doesn’t use single use plastics and uses bulk amenities instead of one-time use disposable bathroom amenities.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Sunshine Coast also offers ‘A Greener Stay’ initiative, which gives guests the option of reducing their environmental footprint when staying two or more nights by opting out of housekeeping services helping to save energy, water use and waste output.