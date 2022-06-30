Attaining Michelin aspiration: The dream of promoting Vietnamese cuisine

This week in Ha Noi, Vietnam Art Exhibition Centre coordinated with Hanoi Media, Hanoi Chef Association, World Association of Masterchefs in Vietnam, Megalink Co. to organise a press meeting with the theme “Attaining Michelin aspiration”. The event is in the framework of the Vietnam and International Cuisine and Culture Festival - Eggs Festival.

Accordingly, the event will have special guests from Vietnam and internationally, including: Chef Hervé Rodriguez (French Michelin chef, owner and head chef of Herve Dining restaurant, Ho Chi Minh City); Chef Hoang Tung (owner of T.U.N.G Dining restaurant, in the Top 100 best restaurants in Asia in 2021 voted by The World’s 50 Best); Mr. Doan Minh Phu, Doctor of Economics, General Director/Chief Chef of the chain “World Seafood Supermarket Restaurant”.

Ms. Pham Thi Thanh Ha, Chairwoman of Hanoi Media said, the Michelin star is a symbol of the quality of a restaurant, considered the Oscar or the Grammy in the world culinary industry and the restaurants that receive the Michelin star each year will be honoured in the world’s leading culinary handbook - The Michelin Guide - published in 1900. In June 2021, Vice Chairman of Vietnam National Administration of Tourism Ha Van Sieu had an online meeting with the French Embassy as well as a Michelin representative for the promotion of Vietnamese cuisine in the Michelin Guide. This is both good news and great encouragement for culinary colleagues.

At the press meeting, Chef Hervé Rodriguez, French Michelin chef, owner and head chef of Herve Dining restaurant, Ho Chi Minh City shared his point of view about the possibility of achieving a Michelin star for Vietnamese restaurants; Chef Hoang Tung, a rising star chef, owner of T.U.N.G Dining restaurant, in the Top 100 best restaurants in Asia in 2021 voted by The World’s 50 Best shared his ideas on how to realise the Michelin aspiration, what to prepare and have a roadmap accordingly; and Mr. Doan Minh Phu, Doctor of Economics, General Director/Chief Chef of the chain “World Seafood Supermarket Restaurant” gave out his opinions about difficulties, challenges and opportunities of Vietnamese restaurants in realising Michelin aspiration.

Vietnam will need to put loads of efforts to realise this aspiration and to meet the set standards of Michelin, in which to ensure clean raw materials from organic green farms; improve the decoration style; apply digital transformation for food management; have a close connection between restaurants and raw material hubs to ensure supply and demand, are in the to-do list recently.

The Vietnam and International Cuisine and Culture Festival - Eggs Festival takes place from 1pm to 6pm on 26th June 2022 at Vietnam Art Exhibition Centre (Van Ho Exhibition), Ha Noi with exciting activities such as Culinary Performances by famous Vietnamese and international chefs, Chef Competition to create dishes from eggs. Visitors have an opportunity to experience many activities such as taking pictures at the Egg Family check-in area with 3 giant eggs and 50 artistically painted ostrich eggs, the booths in festival will have large businesses in the culinary industry, introducing famous brands and food suppliers, as well as suppliers of kitchen utensils, processing, etc.

