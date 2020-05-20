ATM Virtual: Entertainment sector to come under spotlight

The new ATM Virtual event will address the changes to the tourism industry amid the rise of online travel agencies, the re-opening of operations post Covid-19 and its impact on tour and attraction operators across the Middle East.

The session, OTAs and Distribution for Tours and Attractions Post-COVID, which will take place on the opening day of the new event, will be hosted by Douglas Quinby, co-founder and chief executive of Arival, the global research authority on the tours, activities and attractions sector.

It is scheduled for Monday, June 1st, at 16:00 GST.

Quinby will present exclusive new insights into the tours and attractions sector, which according to Arival represented US$254 billion in 2019, while outlining the impact Covid-19 has had on the industry and a global outlook.

Representatives from some of the United Arab Emirates’ leading attractions and tour operators will join Quinby during the session.

These include Zeina Dagher, chief executive, Emaar Entertainment, and Samir Mehta, general manager, Arabian Adventures.

Danielle Curtis, exhibition director, Middle East, Arabian Travel Market, said: “Tours, activities, and attractions are an integral element of the travel and tourism industry and are currently the third largest and fastest growing sector.

“They are, however, challenged by new technologies and innovations, and now, more than ever, businesses need the support to adapt to the new demands from travellers at a local and global level.”

The debut ATM Virtual will feature a comprehensive schedule of webinars, live conference sessions, roundtables, speed networking events, and one-to-one meetings, as well as facilitating new connections and offering a wide range of online business opportunities.