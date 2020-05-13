ATM Virtual: Emirates president Clark to speak at inaugural event

Aviation will take centre stage at the upcoming ATM Virtual event, with Emirates president Tim Clark and Wizz Air chief executive Jozsef Varadi set to offer their thoughts.

The show takes place online from June 1st-3rd.

According to the latest analysis from the International Air Travel Association, the Covid-19 crisis will see global airline passenger revenues drop by US$314 billion in 2020, a 55 per cent decrease compared to 2019.

In a series of seminars and interviews led by respected aviation expert John Strickland, director of JLS Consulting, ATM Virtual will look at the measures airlines are undertaking to counteract the direct impact the pandemic is having on their business.

Clark, who has dedicated 35 years to growing Emirates Airlines to become the largest long-haul airline in the world, and in the process has helped transform Dubai into a major global travel hub, will discuss his time spent at the company, and its response and the procedures implemented to deal with the current pandemic.

The future strategy of Emirates, with a focus on making flying safer through technology implementation, will also be highlighted.

Complementing the line-up of aviation heavyweights is Varadi.

Thanks to the implementation of new regulations by the airline, Varadi was able to ensure Wizz Air was able to continue operating during the pandemic.

A major discussion point during the event will be the opening of Wizz Air’s forthcoming subsidiary in Abu Dhabi, in partnership with Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding

Company, which will further underscore its market position in the budget airline sector.

Danielle Curtis, exhibition director, Middle East, Arabian Travel Market, said: “The airline industry continues to face deteriorating conditions with global airline passenger revenues predicted to fall by over 55 per cent in 2020.

“To address these issues, we have brought together two of the most influential figures in the airline industry to discuss their procedures and strategies for the future.”

In addition to the two speakers, a webinar by Cirium will break down the power of analytics in supporting business performance.

Through decades of experience, Cirium has been instrumental in supporting aircraft manufacturers, airports, and airlines, amongst others, to shape the future of their businesses and support the travel industry.