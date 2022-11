ATLAS OCEAN VOYAGES NAMES NEW WORLD TRAVELLER TOGETHER WITH WORLD NAVIGATOR IN PATAGONIA

Atlas Ocean Voyages celebrated a milestone weekend with naming ceremonies for its new World Traveller and World Navigator. The latter ship has been in service since last year but was never formally named due to Covid restrictions. The ships were named in the fjords along the Beagle Channel’s Glacier Alley.

“Both yacht-style vessels specialize in expeditions to some of nature’s most spectacular destinations,” said James Rodriguez, Atlas’ president and CEO. “What a historic weekend for Atlas! It was inspiring to name these two spectacular ships surrounded by majestic glaciers.”

VIP guests at the dual naming ceremonies included travel advisors, shareholders, media and dignitaries from Argentina and Chile. World Traveller was named November 19, followed by Zodiac sightseeing of Pia Glacier. In the evening the portraits of the godmothers were unveiled at a gala welcome reception prior to dinner. The naming festivities for World Navigator took place on November 20, preceded by a celebratory luncheon on that vessel.

Both expedition ships are Polar Category C- and Ice Class 1B-certified and cater to curious, global travelers with a passion for exploring both iconic and off-the-beaten-path destinations. The stylish and intimate vessels offer every five-star comfort, from an all-inclusive onboard experience and luxurious accommodations to in-depth excursions and customized private tours for a truly personalized voyage.

With only 100 accommodations, guests enjoy nearly a 1:1 guest-to-staff ratio and a special camaraderie and bond with their fellow explorers. This perfect balance allows discerning travelers to immerse themselves in unique and awe-inspiring moments in remote and captivating destinations, from the Arctic to Antarctica, as well as discover sought-after destinations in Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, and the Americas.

