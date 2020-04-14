Atlantis, the Palm boosts spirits in Dubai

Atlantis, the Palm has been playing its role in maintain morale in Dubai, lighting up its iconic hotel rooms in solidarity for the current Covid-19 pandemic.

The one of a kind hotel - considered the World’s Leading Landmark Resort by World Travel Awards voters - have also shared a statement that read: “Our heart goes out to all those affected around the world at these difficult times.

“To all of our past, present and future guests, stand strong, stay safe and we will be here to welcome you when you are ready.”

