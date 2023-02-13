Asia hotel prices remained lower in December 2022 than 2019 despite significant increases in Europe

Emilie Dumont, Managing Director of Digitrips

Digitrips has revealed Asia is the only region in the world where top destinations still offered prices (per room-night) below 2019 levels at the end of 2022, as hotels strive to boost demand following the region’s delayed reopening.

The multi-product travel provider, which owns French B2B OTA MisterFly, found hotel stays in Europe were on average 25% more expensive in December last year compared to December 2019, with North American prices soaring even higher by a staggering 33%. In comparison, many popular destinations in Asia still offered cheaper stays on average than before the pandemic.

Emilie Dumont, Managing Director of Digitrips, said: “Hotels across Europe and North America have enjoyed high and steady demand in the latter half of 2022, leading to a consistent rise in room prices. In contrast, our data from MisterFly suggests Asia continues to lag behind as the late reopening means hotels must keep prices low to stimulate demand and lure back travellers.

“As a result, while visitors to Barcelona could expect to pay on average 30% more for their accommodation last December than they would have before the pandemic, staying in Tokyo or Bangkok was still significantly cheaper on average than in December 2019 – with a decrease close to 20% over the last quarter.”

