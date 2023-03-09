Argentina presents the Natural Route at ITB

Argentina will be presenting at ITB on March 7 at 16:00 (stand N211 Pavilion 23B) Argentina’s Natural Route, the first all-round program aimed at developing and promoting nature tourism.

Launched by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Nation along with INPROTUR, the program was born to consolidate the country as a world-class destination, promoting nature tourism in resident and foreign tourists, and supporting the development of territories and communities to ensure responsible tourism.

Camping under the stars, walking on glaciers, touring the Puna in search of volcanoes, hiking in the Yungas, practicing adventure tourism in Patagonia and bird watching are just some of the options available for tourists on the 17 routes that make up this program and includes all the Argentine provinces.

The Nature Route includes consolidated and internationally known spots such as Cataratas del Iguazú, El Cerro de los Siete Colores or El Glaciar Perito Moreno, but also others with great growth potential such as Los Esteros del Iberá in Corrientes. Each route has its own landscapes, fauna, flora, and people.

The Natural Route seeks to link the natural attractions and experiences of each region with its cultural, historical, recreational, or gastronomic attractions. It also intends to promote less known circuits and destinations, link consolidated destinations with emerging ones and improve seasonal tourism.

For more information: https://larutanatural.gob.ar/en