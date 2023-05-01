Arabian Travel Market 2023 opens at Dubai World Trade Centre

Government officials and industry leaders from the Middle East and beyond will gather at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from today for the 30th edition of Arabian Travel Market (ATM).

The milestone event, which will run from today, Monday, 1 to Thursday, 4 May, will see global travel, tourism, and hospitality experts come together to explore how their industry is ‘Working Towards Net Zero’.

For ATM 2023’s opening session, a selection of regional policymakers will take to the ATM Global Stage at 11.30am to explore the sector’s role in addressing climate change. ‘Ministerial Debate: How Should Travel Tackle the Climate Crisis?’ will feature insights from Sujit Mohanty, Chief of the UNDRR Regional Office for Arab States; HE Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy; Dr Abed Al Razzaq Arabiyat, Managing Director, Jordan Tourism Board; and HE Walid Nassar, Lebanon’s Minister of Tourism.

At 1.00pm, Claire Bennett, Global Chief Customer Officer at IHG Hotels & Resorts, will participate in an in-depth interview on the ATM Travel Tech Stage. At 4.30pm, ATM’s brand-new Sustainability Hub will host the ‘Sustainability in the Air – Live Podcast Session’, which will see Shashank Nigam, Founder & CEO of SimpliFlying, engage in conversation with Shaenaz Voss, CCO of Fiji Airways and CEO of Fiji Link.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said: “My colleagues and I cannot wait to welcome participants to the 30th edition of ATM, which will see our industry come together in Dubai to explore this year’s theme, ‘Working Towards Net Zero’. Tomorrow’s programme features a diverse selection of interviews and panel discussions, which will provide valuable insights to attendees as we work to build a sustainable travel industry for future generations.”

Other day-one highlights will include ‘Hospitality Debate: What More Can Big Data Unlock’, which will see representatives from the Global Hotel Alliance, General Hotel Management Pte Ltd, Marriott, and Hotelbeds take to the ATM Travel Tech Stage to discuss how technological advances are facilitating a better understanding of guest behaviours. Meanwhile, at the Sustainability Hub, senior figures from Weeva, the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance (SHA), My Green Butler, Tourism Seychelles, Radisson RED and RHG will explore sustainable transformation as part of the session, ‘Responsible Hospitality for a Better World’.

Exhibitor participation in ATM 2023 has risen by 27% compared to last year’s event, with growth registered across all show sectors. To mark its 30th edition, ATM will be unveiling a dedicated sustainability pledge designed to reinforce RX’s commitment to delivering sustainable events through the use of environmentally friendly materials, the elimination of single-use plastics and other forward-thinking initiatives. This year’s show will also feature the inaugural ‘ATM Sustainable Stand Award’, the results of which will be announced as part of the ATM 2023 Best Stand Awards.

In addition to the ATM Global Stage, the ATM Travel Tech Stage and the brand-new Sustainability Hub, this year’s show will see the return of the International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM) Arabia, which will explore trends and opportunities within the burgeoning field of high-end tourism. There will also be sessions from the International Tourism & Investment Conference (ITIC), the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) and the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA).

With a wide array of other must-attend events on the agenda, including sessions focused on the key markets of India, China and the GCC, plus a new informal speed networking platform, ATM 2023 will offer something to suit every specialism and interest, not to mention unparalleled networking and knowledge-sharing opportunities.

The 30th edition of ATM will explore the future of sustainable travel in line with its theme, ‘Working Towards Net Zero’. Having officially initiated its journey to net zero, the conference programme will explore how innovative sustainable travel trends are likely to evolve, allowing delegates to identify growth strategies within key vertical sectors while providing a platform for regional experts to explore a sustainable future ahead of COP28, which will take place in November 2023 at Expo City Dubai.

ATM 2023 is held in conjunction with Dubai World Trade Centre, and its strategic partners include Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) as the Destination Partner, Emirates as the Official Airline Partner, IHG Hotels & Resorts as the Official Hotel Partner and Al Rais Travel as the Official DMC Partner.

The 30th edition of the show will open to delegates on today, 1 May, continuing until Thursday, 4 May.