Aquaventure Waterpark welcomes new dolphin experiences

Aquaventure Waterpark at Atlantis, the Palm has launched two new marine mammal interactions – Dolphin Trek and Dolphin Snorkel at Dolphin Bay, making them the hottest underwater adventures this season.

Dolphin Bay delivers fun, interactive experiences that engage and educate guests about the Indo-pacific Bottlenose dolphin.

The unforgettable programmes are up-close and personal with these majestic animals in deep and shallow water.

Every programme aims to enhance understanding, impart skills and empower people to increase ocean protection efforts.

At Atlantis, the Palm the top priority is animal welfare, where their onsite veterinary team and dedicated marine mammal specialists care for the animals 24/7.

Dolphin interactions are thoroughly immersive and, with five different programmes on offer at Atlantis, a visit to Dolphin Bay is ideal for anyone who wishes to see these animals from the underwater perspective – from standing in shallow water to swimming or Scuba diving alongside these intelligent marine mammals.

Discover the wonders of swimming alongside these unique creatures by taking part in the newly launched dolphin experiences and dive into the magical underwater world of Dolphin Bay.

Dolphin Trek

Safaris aren’t just restricted to dry land.

Always wanted to experience what it feels like to walk underwater? Now you can do so while being surrounded by charismatic Dolphins.

The special helmets give you the chance to come face-to-face and experience the sensation of an underwater hug with one of our dolphins.

The interaction begins at the shallow part of the lagoon with a brief educational session before you head to the deeper part to start your underwater trek.

This experience does not require diving or swimming experience and is suitable for guests eight years and above.

Dolphin Snorkel

Take it one step further than swimming, and snorkel with the dolphins.

It’s not every day that you’re able to snorkel with dolphins and that’s exactly what you’re able to do at Dolphin Bay.

This experience is well-suited to all and caters to different swimming abilities.

The interactions begin with a 20-minute meet and greet in shallow water, and is limited to groups of 15 or less.

More Information

Aquaventure Waterpark at Atlantis the Palm has previously been recognised as the Middle East’s Leading Water Park by voters at the World Travel Awards.

Atlantis, the Palm, itself recently took five titles at the World Travel Awards including recognition as the Middle East’s Leading Resort and Dubai’s Leading Hotel Suite.

Guests can take a tour of Atlantis, the Palm with Breaking Travel News’ partner Virtual World here.