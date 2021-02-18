App in the Air signs new NDC airline partners

App in the Air (AITA) has signed a host of new NDC (New Distribution Capability) partners.

Southwest Airlines is now onboard, along with the airlines of international Lufthansa Group including Lufthansa, Swiss International Air Lines, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines.

The scheduled flights of regional carrier Hahn Air have all been added to the rapidly expanding airline and hotel booking tool.

According to AITA chief revenue officer, Gregg Kott, leveraging NDC to connect unmanaged business travellers to airline inventory is strategically important as carriers strive to differentiate their product and services.

“Airlines are seeking innovative ways to attract and retain valuable unmanaged business travellers in the mobile space where they live,” added Kott.

“Direct bookings via NDC connectivity is that solution.

“It gives airlines the opportunity to delight customers with full fare transparency, the ability to avoid hidden fees and access to all inventory.

“More than that, NDC via App in the Air allows airlines to take better advantage of their unique selling proposition and upsell with easy to purchase ancillaries and upgrades to higher classes of service – it’s a win-win.”

New NDC connection to Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian and Brussels is made possible through Duffel Technology; to Southwest through ATPCO exchange; and to more than 80 regional airlines through Hahn Air.

These carriers join our existing App in the Air NDC partners United Airlines, American Airlines and others.

“More than a tool to improve the booking experience, App in the Air is a tool to help the user manage the entire trip lifecycle,” says Kott.

