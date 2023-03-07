Ao Dai Festival 2023 – vibrant Ho Chi Minh City welcomes international tourists

On 03 March 2023, Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Tourism and Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union have officially commenced the 9th Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival at Nguyen Hue Walking Street, where visitors can admire 21 outstanding collections from famous designers with over 500 Ao Dai models.

This year’s Festival is graced by the presence of esteemed beauty queens such as Miss H’Hen Nie (Miss Universe Vietnam 2017 and Top 5 Miss Universe 2018), Miss Annabelle Mae McDonnell from the Philippines (First Runner-up of Miss Charm 2023), as well as Nguyen Huynh Kim Duyen (Runner-up in Miss Supranational 2022). Joining them are music icons Kyo York, Soobin, Nguyen Phi Hung and other renowned artists.

The festival features an exquisite showcase of Ao Dai collections by celebrated designers such as Si Hoang, Do Trinh Hoai Nam, Lien Huong, Trisha Vo, Viet Hung, Ao Dai Nam Tuyen, Ao Dai artist Trung Dinh, along with Anna Hanh Le, Ella Phan, and Ho Tran Da Thao, etc., each of which celebrates and pays tribute to the unique and distinctive cultural identity of Vietnam.

The annual festival of Ao Dai is a month-long extravaganza of Vietnam’s rich culture and traditional costumes through a diversity of feisty activities throughout the city. Visitors from all over the world are invited to experience the festival and explore the city. The festival organizers have taken all necessary measures to ensure the safety of visitors, including adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.

The highlight of the festival is the vibrant parade of stunning Ao Dai designs that takes place on March 5, 2023, along a pedestrian route from Nguyen Hue to Le Loi, Dong Khoi and other popular tourist attractions. Visitors will be enchanted by the colorful and lively parade, which will showcase a wide range of Ao Dai designs, from the traditional to the modern. The parade will be a true spectacle, embodying the festival’s festive spirit and promoting Vietnam’s rich culture and heritage.

Furthermore, visitors can enjoy two exciting experience spaces. The Exhibition Space at President Ho Chi Minh Monument Park and Nguyen Hue Street showcases the beauty of Ao Dai in Vietnamese family traditions, Ao Dai Festival over the years, and intangible cultural forms of Vietnam. Meanwhile, the Ao Dai Art Path at Lam Son Park and the square in front of the City Theater offers opportunities for visitors to take pictures, experience traditional art performances, and participate in interactive activities.

This year, an interactive online application is introducing a new way to discover the beauty of Ao Dai culture: an exciting game featuring characters in Ao Dai strolling through the distinctive tourist attractions of Ho Chi Minh City. Whether you’re a local or a visitor from abroad, you can join in on the fun and explore the city’s traditional beauty – a refreshing new way to experience the unique Ao Dai culture.

From the timeless elegance of the Ao Dai to the country’s vibrant culture and heritage, Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival 2023 adds an exciting new dimension to the tourism menu in Ho Chi Minh City for domestic and international tourists.

While the 9th Ao Dai Festival is undoubtedly a highlight of the Vietnamese tourism calendar, there is so much more to discover beyond the festival. Ho Chi Minh City is a vibrant and exciting city, a perfect blend of modernity and tradition that offers something for every traveler. With its bustling nightlife, renowned street food, iconic landmarks, and rich history, Ho Chi Minh City is an ideal destination for Singaporean tourists looking to experience something new this summer.

Especially, according to Ms. Hoa Anh Thi Nguyen, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, after the festival, the city’s tourism industry plans to promote the Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival at the ITB Asia International Travel Fair 2023 in Singapore in October 2023. With its unique combination of tradition and innovation, it’s an opportunity to showcase Vietnam’s unique culture to the world and further promote cultural exchange and tourism.

Older ITB Berlin - International travel industry focuses on strong participation and personal dialogue Newer Emirates focuses on 2023 theme of embracing equity this International Women’s Day