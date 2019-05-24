Andronis Arcadia opens in Greece ahead of summer season

Andronis Arcadia has become the latest addition to the Andronis Exclusive family of five-star hotels and villas.

Named after the mythical home of Greek God Pan, Arcadia was a place of natural harmony and pastoral enchantment. Situated on the fringes of Oia, the all-suite hotel offers guests the highest standard of comfort with some of the largest suites on the island.

Every suite has its own pool, situated to capture views towards the Aegean.

The name Arcadia derives from the Greek word ‘Αρκάδια’, the home of Greek God, Pan (God of the Wild).

His home was a place of pastoralism and Andronis Arcadia has reflected this nature-foreword philosophy by creating a hotel blending into the cliff rather differentiating it from existing white casitas on the island.

Andronis Arcadia’s rustic and earthly-luxe interiors bring elements of nature indoors, from the succulents and plants, to local wood and materials.

The Greek forged cement coating technique used throughout, has existed for centuries and creates a minimalistic look. Around 85-90 per cent of the furniture is handmade locally and has been constructed inside the hotel.

The exterior heavily uses stones, drawing on the colours and textures of the volcano and its lava.

Andronis Arcadia has 53 suites of six categories including Eden Villa, the largest villa on the island complete with six bedrooms over three floors, plus its own spa, fitness centre, private chef and two pools.

Guests will also receive a bespoke in-room fitness kit which includes a yoga mat, weights, exercise bands and an informative booklet of exercises.

The sun spa concierge will also deliver your favourite sun care brands to your room prior to arrival.