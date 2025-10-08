Andrea Ferrandi takes charge of Four Seasons’ kitchens

Four Seasons Hotel Seattle has welcomed Andrea Ferrandi as its new Executive Chef, marking an exciting new chapter for the luxury property’s culinary program. With more than 15 years of experience at Four Seasons destinations across Europe, the Caribbean, and the Pacific, Ferrandi now takes on his first role in the Pacific Northwest, overseeing all culinary operations including Goldfinch Tavern in partnership with Ethan Stowell, INFINITY pool + bar, catering and events, and in-room dining.

Ferrandi’s journey with Four Seasons began at the Hotel Firenze in 2008, where he rose from Demi Chef de Partie to Executive Chef. His international career has since taken him to Four Seasons Resort Anguilla, Four Seasons Resort Lanai, and most recently, Four Seasons Resort Nevis. In Seattle, he says he is eager to highlight the region’s vibrant produce and seafood, collaborating with local farmers and purveyors to shape menus that celebrate seasonality. His influence will first appear in Goldfinch Tavern’s winter offerings, created alongside Chef Ethan Stowell and Executive Sous Chef Jeffrey Hunter, before extending to the hotel’s hallmark holiday dining traditions.

The timing of Ferrandi’s appointment comes as Four Seasons Hotel Seattle continues to refine and elevate its guest experience. In 2023, the hotel unveiled a multi-million-dollar renovation of its Presidential and Governor’s Suites, along with more than 10,500 square feet of meeting and event space. The redesign, led by Wimberly Interiors and EDG, drew inspiration from Seattle’s natural landscapes with light wood, basalt, and locally inspired palettes. That same year, a 12-week project updated 144 guest rooms and corridor spaces, refreshing finishes and décor while maintaining the property’s elegant character.

These efforts have helped cement the hotel’s reputation as one of Seattle’s premier luxury destinations. In 2025, the property was recognized as the Best Luxury Hotel by BNWE, while Business Insider praised its dramatic Elliott Bay views, thoughtful touches like reusable toiletries, and personalized services such as a “coffee concierge.”

For Ferrandi, a native of Bergamo, Italy, the move to Seattle is as personal as it is professional. Raised on farmland where his family grew vegetables and raised animals, he developed a cooking style rooted in nature, tradition, and connection. His favorite dish, Ossobuco alla Milanese with Risotto, reflects these values. “Food is meant to be shared,” he says. “Cooking is how I connect with people, whether it’s our guests, my team, or my own family.”

Now settled in Seattle with his wife Miriam and their three children, Ferrandi is embracing the city’s lush greenery, vibrant food culture, and welcoming community. Away from the kitchen, he enjoys fishing, gardening, and cooking at home. Looking ahead, he is eager to collaborate with local culinary partners and continue building memorable dining experiences that celebrate both his Italian heritage and the rich flavors of the Pacific Northwest.