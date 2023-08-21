Andhra Pradesh Welcomes its First Hyatt Place Hotel with Hyatt Place Vijayawada

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced the opening of Hyatt Place Vijayawada, a modern haven offering 81 rooms and suites. The hotel marks the debut of the Hyatt Place brand in the state of Andhra Pradesh – a significant landmark in Hyatt’s brand growth in the market.

Developed by RVS Conventions Private Limited, the property features the Hyatt Place brand’s intuitive design, casual atmosphere, and practical amenities, such as free Wi-Fi and 24-hour food offerings.

Inspired by Hyatt’s commitment to care, the property sets a new standard in hospitality with its smart design, delivering a harmonious fusion of functionality and space for today’s multi-tasking traveler. The hotel is close to the city’s commercial district and a convenient 20-minute drive from the Vijayawada International Airport. Its central location also offers quick access to local attractions such as the iconic Prakasam Barrage and the ancient rock-cut architecture of Undavalli Caves.

Hyatt Place Vijayawada welcomes guests to a world of contemporary comfort inspired by local interiors and art pieces. Each room is thoughtfully designed to ensure comfort and innovation, making it an ideal retreat for business and leisure travelers alike. The hotel’s exceptional amenities include two eclectic dining options, The Market and versatile event spaces perfect for hosting memorable weddings and gatherings.

“The opening of Hyatt Place Vijayawada is rooted in our ambitious growth plans for Hyatt brands in India. Vijayawada has demonstrated significant economic and tourism potential in recent years, and we are delighted to foray into this booming destination where our guests travel, as well as where owners and developers can leverage our global distribution network and World of Hyatt loyalty program,” said Dhruva Rathore, Vice President of Development, India & South West Asia, Hyatt.

“We are absolutely thrilled to bring the first Hyatt Place hotel to Andhra Pradesh. With Hyatt Place Vijayawada, we aim to share our passion for excellence, ensuring every guest feels cherished and embraced within the Hyatt family. We are excited to contribute to Vijayawada’s vibrant tourism landscape and look forward to welcoming guests from around the world to experience the unparalleled warmth and community that the World of Hyatt represents. Defined by how people want to travel today, the hotel has design elements featuring custom accents, artwork and up-to-date technology that are uniquely positioned to appeal to the world traveler.” said Karthik Ramisetty, Managing Director, RVS Convetions Private Limited.

Guestrooms

Hyatt Place Vijayawada has 81 guestrooms including two suites offering views of the peaceful Eastern Ghat mountains in the distance and the energetic city below. Designed with a tasteful blend of contemporary comfort and the local flavor of Andhra, the rooms and suites are fully equipped to accommodate the modern traveler with separate spaces to sleep, work and play. King guestrooms also include a Cozy Corner sofa-sleeper.

Food and Beverage

Guests at Hyatt Place Vijayawada can enjoy an eclectic culinary experience at the hotel’s dining venues. The all-day open-kitchen restaurant, Zing, serves one of the finest buffet dining experiences with authentic local Andhra, Indian, Asian and Continental cuisine. The Market offers a grab-and-go selection of freshly made croissants and pastries, perfectly packaged salads and sandwiches, and handcrafted mocktails. Guests can also order in-room dining from the extensive menu on offer.

Meetings and Event Space

Hyatt Place Vijayawada offers 6,602 sq. ft. of flexible meeting and event space, including a grand Ballroom. These high-tech venues offer both indoor and outdoor settings and are suited for both private meetings and large social gatherings.

Wellbeing and Unique Experiences

Guests at the hotel can indulge in some leisure time at the swimming pool. The hotel also offers 24/7 access to a fitness center.

For further information, please visit: https://www.hyatt.com/brands/hyatt-place