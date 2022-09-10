Anantara Layan Phuket Resort Announces Wellness Fitness Retreats

Want a chance to explore emotional wellbeing, take on exciting fitness challenges and push your mental limits? Take advantage of Anantara Layan Phuket Resort’s Wellness and Fitness Retreats which have been specially created for couples, individual travellers and friends.

Each Retreat combines elements of learning, spirituality and vitality coupled with stylish accommodation in a luxurious Deluxe Layan Suite.

From embracing the changes in womanhood to learning how to run effortlessly, Anantara Layan’s Wellness Retreats are influenced by the resort’s coastal location and are designed to inspire guests to enjoy healthy and transformative journey’s.

Join a long weekend retreat from 13 – 16 October 2022 to explore how womanhood changes with time. Co-led by naturopathic physician and homeopath, Dr Benita Perch and Renata Citrons - yogi, sound healer and art therapist, this Wellness Retreat has been specially created for women aged between 35 and 50. Each of the sessions are designed to educate women about different life stages. Dr Perch explores how the female cycle and fertility is affected by nutrition and hormonal imbalances and Renata offers guided sound healing classes to clear chakras, yin and hatha yoga sessions, spine therapy and mandala art therapy to release mental tension.

During their stay, guests are invited to enjoy delicious cuisine at the beachside Breeze restaurant or at Cocoon at Layan Active Zone, as well as attend a health food cooking class. Before, after or during the retreat guests can enjoy a complimentary wellness massage treatment at Anantara Spa.To book:(https://www.anantara.com/en/layan-phuket/offers/women-wellness-retreat).

ADVERTISEMENT

Learn how to run easier, faster and more effortlessly. Join our first 3-day Running Retreat from 25 to 28 November 2022 hosted by Erik Bohm. This is the ultimate running camp for those eager to unlearn bad habits and enjoy running socially with others. Erik specialises in transforming joggers into effortless runners - mentally stripping away the idea that you have to push against gravity to move yourself forward.

In the new year, join internationally acclaimed spiritual wellness and wellbeing consultants Dr Lucia Giovannini and Dr Nicola Riva for a 2-day New Year, New Me Retreat from 13 – 15 January 2023. Both consultants have a PhD in Psychology, are certified life coaches, neuro-linguistic programmers and fire walk master trainers.

The retreat comprises an intention setting Sankalpa ceremony to open the path to transformation, breath work, energy clearings, meditations and a fire ritual to help participants let go and create a whole new life.