AN ICON, REIMAGINED: Hotel Arts Barcelona Unveils its Vision of the Future

Hotel Arts Barcelona, Europe’s uniquely artistic urban resort known for its stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea and its impressive contemporary art collection, unveils its vision for the future that will further enhance its reputation as the gem of Barcelona’s skyline. The hotel embarked last year on a multi-phase, property-wide reimagining project that aims to create a contemporary oasis for tomorrow’s travellers while celebrating its rich history.

The transformation led by design studio Meyer Davis will refresh every space, from public areas and meeting rooms to guestrooms and the spa, with a modern design and refined furniture elements that reflect the hotel’s distinctive identity and sense of place. Today, the hotel proudly announces the completion of the transformation of all guestrooms and suites, including furnishings, colour themes, hardware and other design elements as part of the multi-phase reimagination.

Since opening its doors in 1994, as part of the urban transformation of the city for the 1992 Olympics, the gleaming 44-storey skyscraper has been a prominent feature of the Barcelona skyline. Designed by American architect Bruce Graham, who was also responsible for some of the most iconic buildings in Chicago, Hotel Arts is one of the most luxurious and prestigious hotels in the city, with a two-star Michelin restaurant, a spa, inviting outdoor spaces and a rotating contemporary art collection.

“Hotel Arts Barcelona opened at a crucial time for the city, becoming a symbol of its metamorphosis into a dynamic cultural centre and the region’s premier tourist destination,” said Hotel Arts Barcelona General Manager, Renato De Oliveira. “In line with this spirit of innovation, the reimagining of the hotel embodies our vision for the future in which Hotel Arts continues to evolve and remain a cornerstone of Barcelona’s cultural and hospitality landscape.”

“We are proud to announce the completion of this milestone, just in time for the peak summer season,” added Renato. “Hotel Arts Barcelona is undergoing an evolution befitting Europe’s uniquely artistic urban resort and its status as Barcelona’s architectural landmark. We look forward to welcoming guests to experience the newly reimagined rooms and suites.”

What sets the hotel apart is a combination of personalised and attentive service delivered by a well-connected and knowledgeable hospitality team whose passion and energy always go above and beyond what’s expected. Conceptualised by a visionary architect as a tribute to the artistic legacy of the city, the sleek glass and steel tower stands as the tallest on the coast, its landscaping dominated by the striking Frank Gehry fish sculpture that shifts in colour and appearance as the sun moves – a beloved symbol that will be retained from the original design of the Barcelona skyline. Designed by American architect Bruce Graham, who was also responsible for some of Chicago’s most iconic buildings, Hotel Arts is one of the city’s most luxurious and prestigious hotels, featuring a two-Michelin-starred restaurant, a spa, inviting outdoor spaces, and a rotating contemporary art collection.

A canvas that draws you in

The reimagining is a quiet tribute to Barcelona’s most iconic contrast, shaped by its natural orientation, with “lado mar” (seaside) and “lado montaña” (mountainside) serving locals as a simple, intuitive way of navigating. Deeply rooted in the city’s identity, this duality is subtly echoed in the design of the new rooms and suites. Depending on the room’s orientation, the palette shifts: soft blues and sandy tones for those facing the sea, and warmer, earthy hues for those looking out towards the mountains. In terms of form, both the straight lines of Barcelona’s Cerdà grid and the organic forms of Gaudi’s iconic buildings found its place in the reimagined vision, honouring the connection between old and new while capturing the rhythm of Barcelona’s avant-garde soul. To bring this interplay to life in the rooms and suites, Meyer Davis removed the dividing wall between the bedroom and the bathroom to open up the layout, allowing natural light to flow freely and gently illuminate every corner of the space.

They also relied on craftsmanship to offset the sobriety of Catalan design with subtle exotic motifs. The resulting decor pays tribute to Catalonia’s Golden Age, when the Port of Barcelona opened to the world and embraced influences from distant cultures. It also honours the city’s industrial legacy as a historic textile powerhouse. Particularly noteworthy are the handwoven headboards, created exclusively for the hotel by artist Lorena Canals. Each is a limited edition, one-of-a-kind piece, made entirely by hand. The space is also enriched by delicate ornamental pieces crafted by ceramic artist Rosa Cortiella.

“Drawing inspiration from the textures, materials, and spontaneous energy that define Barcelona, we designed every detail of the guest rooms and suites to reflect a deep connection to the city. We embraced artisan craftsmanship, collaborating with local makers to create custom lighting, furnishings, and finishes that feel both personal and tactile. It was essential to us that every surface and material told a story. One that speaks to the building’s transformation and the rich cultural context around it, ultimately crafting a guest experience that feels unmistakably Barcelona,”

“We wanted to create spaces that feel simultaneously open and grounded – immersive environments that respond to the city’s light, rhythm and vitality. We considered how each element could heighten the experience of the surrounding landscape, allowing guests to fully engage with the views and feel intrinsically connected to both Barcelona and the Mediterranean,” added Gray Davis, Co-Founder of Meyer Davis.

Harmonious discord

The timeless allure of Hotel Arts lies in its unique spirit of contradictions, evident in every aspect – from its location, which is both central and serene, to its design, in which a high-rise exudes a boutique charm, and its seamless blend of leisure and business services. As the reimagining project continues, it embraces its heritage rooted in exceptional service while boldly exploring uncharted territories in art, design and service.

More updates about the multi-phase reimagination journey involving all the public spaces will be shared during the year. To learn more about Hotel Arts Barcelona, please visit www.hotelartsbarcelona.com/en/