American Airlines welcomes Boeing 737 Max back to service

The Boeing 737 Max has resume passenger flights after being grounded for nearly two years following fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019.

A plane, operated by American Airlines, made the trip from Miami to LaGuardia in New York earlier without incident.

American Airlines flight 718 touched down safely after a 20-month safety ban was lifted last month.

Around 100 passengers were on board.

The airline and plane manufacturer Boeing have sought to reassure the public over the safety of the 737 Max after it was cleared by US regulators to resume flights in November.

The aircraft was grounded in March 2019 after two fatal crashes in five months - in Indonesia and Ethiopia - killed a total of 346 people.

In both crashes, the system caused the nose of the aircraft to be pushed down repeatedly based on faulty sensor readings, and pilots were unable to regain control.

As it sought to get the plane back in the sky, Boeing agreed to software upgrades and new safety precautions on a flight control system linked in both crashes.

The flight comes after a host of measures by American, including flight control updates, maintenance work, fresh pilot training and meetings with flight crews to explain the changes and address concerns.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes and Grupo Aeromexico have also restarted commercial operations.

All three carriers said customers will have the chance to change flights if they are uncomfortable with the Max aircraft.

Ryanair offered a boost to Boing earlier this month when the airline purchased a further 75 of the planes, taking its order to over 200 in total.

Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images