American Airlines and Citi Celebrate 35 years of Partnership

One of the travel industry’s first co-branded credit cards is turning 35, and to celebrate this important milestone, American Airlines and Citi are rewarding the loyalty of millions of Citi/AAdvantage® cardmembers with a series of exclusive events and promotions to fulfill their travel dreams.

The co-branded Citi/AAdvantage Mastercard credit card was introduced in 1987, shortly after the AAdvantage program was launched, giving customers the first opportunity to earn AAdvantage miles through a credit card and setting a new standard in travel rewards partnerships.

“For 35 years, American and Citi have been delivering first-class products and outstanding customer service to millions of AAdvantage members who have earned valuable benefits through these innovative programs,” said American’s CEO Robert Isom. “We are proud of this partnership and look forward to delivering even more opportunities for our loyal customers for many more years to come.”

“For more than three decades, the Citi/AAdvantage card has been a case study in what can be achieved when two companies from different industries come together to create value for their customers,” said Citi CEO Jane Fraser. “In this time, more than 12 million cardmembers have turned daily purchases into over 2 trillion miles. We are as excited as ever about the potential ahead and to continue to lead the market forward, together.”

The celebration kicks off Sept. 19 with cardmember week, designed to give existing cardmembers seven days of special offers that include discounts from Avis and Budget, Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara, American Airlines Vacations, American Airlines Cruises, AAdvantage eShopping, AAdvantage Dining, SimplyMiles™, Hertz, Bang & Olufsen and Uber.

On Sept 26, Citi/AAdvantage cardmembers will be invited to participate in an exciting Share Your Dream Trip social media sweepstakes with a grand prize of a trip valued up to $35,000 plus 350,000 AAdvantage miles. Four weekly winners will also win 70,000 AAdvantage miles. Additional sweepstakes terms and conditions can be found at www.information.citi.com/retailbank/aadv35.*

The celebration continues Oct. 6 with an exclusive Live Nation concert featuring a Grammy Award-winning artist who will be announced when tickets for cardmembers go on sale Sept. 20. Additional cardmember appreciation events will be held at Admirals Club lounges in Boston and Miami, as well as other private venues in Chicago and New York City.

The American Airlines AAdvantage program rewards members with AAdvantage miles for activities like spending on a Citi co-branded card, flying with American, and more. Spending on a Citi co-branded card is a great way to earn miles and status in the travel rewards program. Members can redeem miles for travel with American and its partners to nearly 1,000 destinations worldwide.