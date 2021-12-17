Amadeus renews Avianca technology partnership

Amadeus and Avianca announce today that they have renewed their technology and distribution partnership.

The renewal of Amadeus’ Altéa suite including the full Passenger Service System (PSS) will continue to provide the airline and its affiliates with core solutions for reservations, inventory, passenger check-in, boarding and departure control along with many others.

The partnership will be expanded to include distribution via the Amadeus Travel Platform of NDC-enabled content in addition to Avianca’s existing content for travel agencies and corporations.

As a result, the airline will continue to benefit from the global reach and scale of Amadeus and deliver excellent customer service.

As part of the agreement, Amadeus’ technology will continue to support Avianca to improve disruption management and increase revenue.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, the renewal of the Amadeus Altéa suite means the airline will be able to deliver an enhanced digital experience and more personalized offers.

When it comes to NDC, Avianca was a pioneer in Latin America after it implemented Altéa NDC.

Now, the renewed partnership will also provide access to Avianca’s NDC-sourced content for Amadeus travel sellers, delivering travellers a consistent shopping experience across Avianca’s channels.

Amadeus NDC Connect will facilitate the way the airline’s offers are distributed, allowing more flexibility and personalization.

“Amadeus and Avianca are two companies focused on recovery and digitisation in Latin America and beyond.

“Amadeus will continue to support Avianca through its innovative, high-performance solutions.

“This will enable Avianca to strengthen its digital capabilities across all channels and markets, connecting with our customers at all stages of their journeys in their channel of choice,” commented Catalina Nannig, vice president of distribution and sales, Avianca.

In addition, Avianca is piloting Traveler ID for Safe Travel, Amadeus’ document verification technology, which allows passengers to certify they have the required health documentation at check-in without having to leave the airline’s website or app.

This solution brings a contactless experience to travellers and is fully integrated into the airline’s IT system to save airline agents and passengers time at the airport.