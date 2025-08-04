ALTA Real Estate and Cipriani Family Reveal First Look at Mr. C Residences Downtown

ALTA Real Estate, in collaboration with the legendary Cipriani family, is proud to unveil Mr. C Residences Downtown, a striking new residential tower set to redefine luxury living in the heart of Dubai. Rising 71 stories, the development is poised to become an architectural landmark, blending refined design, heritage, and hospitality in one of the world’s most dynamic urban centers.

Designed by world-renowned architectural firm Arquitectonica, the sculptural tower will feature interiors by 1508 London, bringing a contemporary take on classic European elegance. This visionary partnership reflects a shared commitment to craftsmanship, timeless design, and elevated living.

A New Standard for Sophisticated Living

Mr. C Residences Downtown introduces a curated lifestyle experience marked by bespoke Italian kitchens, sweeping views of the Burj Khalifa, and an exclusive collection of amenities—from a signature Bellini Bar and private cinema to a rooftop spa and residents-only lounge floors.

At the core of the project is the Nobile Collection, a limited release of just twenty-two four-bedroom residences that embody timeless Italian elegance and modern sophistication. These expansive, half-floor homes feature Calacatta marble, Gaggenau appliances, and handcrafted details throughout, including luminous Barovier & Toso glass chandeliers, a tribute to Venetian artistry.

The Art of Timeless Design

Each residence within the Nobile Collection is thoughtfully designed to elevate everyday living. Open-plan Great Rooms flow into elegant dining areas framed by floor-to-ceiling windows, while expansive terraces offer uninterrupted views of Downtown Dubai and the Arabian Sea, with both sunrise and sunset vistas. Principal suites are conceived as serene sanctuaries, featuring freestanding bathtubs, bespoke Italian vanities, and glass-enclosed rain showers.

Beyond architecture and interiors, the Nobile Collection represents a lifestyle philosophy—one that celebrates signature service, elevated design, and curated experiences.

A Vision Realized by ALTA Real Estate

Developed by Alta Real Estate Development, a Dubai-based developer renowned for its meticulous craftsmanship and dedication to design excellence, Mr. C Residences Downtown is a reflection of the brand’s ethos: to create spaces that resonate with discerning global citizens and tastemakers.