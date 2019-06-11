Aloft Dublin City takes brand into Ireland for first time

Marriott International has announced the official opening of the design-led Aloft Dublin City, the first Aloft hotel to open in Ireland.

The hotel is located in the Blackpitts area of Dublin’s Liberties, one of the capital’s most dynamic quarters.

The Liberties is rich with heritage, formerly a trading site of textiles; fast forward and this rejuvenated district is the thriving home to media and tech hubs as well as Dublin’s top visitor attractions.

“As a brand for music lovers and music makers, we are so excited to debut Aloft Hotels in Dublin, the city that shares our passion for live music.

“From the buskers on Grafton Street to shows in the National Concert Hall, the live music experience in Dublin is a special one and we can’t wait to add to the city’s buzzing night-time scene by inviting emerging artists to take the stage at our Live At Aloft series,” said John Licence, vice president premium and select brands, Europe at Marriott International.

With its vibrant design and always-on public spaces, Aloft Dublin City brings a new beat to the city and bold approach to the guest experience.

Guests and locals can grab a drink at the W XYZ bar and enjoy Live at Aloft, the brand’s music programme that showcases intimate, acoustic performances and backstage moments with some of the hottest emerging artists.

For those looking to replenish or chill out, the Re:mix SM lounge boasts a loft-like vibe with flowing open areas and grab-and-go food options at Re:fuel by Aloft SM , the 24/7 pantry.

Each of the 202 spacious guestrooms and suites feature Aloft’s ultra-comfortable plush beds, complete with headboards designed by local Dublin Artist, Sketchy; custom amenities by Bliss Spa; fast and free Wi-Fi; and 49-inch televisions linked to a Plug & Play connectivity panel.

Aloft Dublin City features Mobile Key - the keyless entry system that enables guests to use their smartphone or Apple watch as a room key.