Al Raha Beach Resort & Spa Welcomes New Director of Food &  Beverage, Dharmendra Singh

Al Raha Beach Resort & Spa is delighted to announce the appointment of Dharmendra Singh as its new Director of Food & Beverage. With over 20 years of international experience across luxury resorts, hotels, and cruise lines, Dharmendra brings a wealth of expertise and innovation to the resort’s award-winning dining portfolio.

Throughout his career, Dharmendra has held senior leadership roles with globally recognized brands including JA Resorts & Hotels, One&Only Resorts, and Royal Caribbean Cruises. His extensive background includes managing large-scale F&B operations, launching acclaimed dining concepts, and leading teams to deliver consistently exceptional guest experiences.

Most recently, during his tenure with JA Resorts & Hotels, Dharmendra successfully oversaw multi-outlet operations, driving excellence in culinary standards and service delivery. His proven ability to blend creativity with operational leadership makes him a valuable addition to Al Raha Beach Resort & Spa’s team.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dharmendra to Al Raha Beach Resort & Spa,“said the resort’s management. “His deep industry knowledge, strong leadership, and passion for creating extraordinary guest experiences will undoubtedly enhance our dining offerings and reinforce our position as a premier hospitality destination in Abu Dhabi.”

In his new role, Dharmendra will lead the resort’s food and beverage strategy, overseeing its diverse restaurants and bars while further elevating the guest experience with fresh concepts and innovative dining experiences.

