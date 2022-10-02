Ajloun cable car project to be ready by year’s end —Tourism minister Jordan

The cable car project in Ajloun launched by His Majesty King Abdullah is expected to be ready by the end of the year, Tourism Minister for Jordan Nayef Fayez said last week

During a visit to check on the plan’s progress, Fayez said that the project will be a positive addition for Ajloun’s visitors of all nationalities in both summer and winter, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He said that the visit aims to develop human resources and improve tourist sites in the Kingdom.

The minister and accompanying officials toured the project’s facilities and checked on several recently inaugurated tourism projects in the governorate.

