Airbus seeks to develop hydrogen hub in Paris

Airbus has led calls for expressions of interest to explore the opportunities generated by hydrogen in Paris airports with the aim to decarbonise air transport activities.

The plane manufacturer led a consortium which also includes the Paris region, Groupe ADP and Air France-KLM.

This worldwide call for expressions of interest complies with the French government’s energy transition strategy and supported by the European Commission, which strives for zero-emission aircrafts by 2035.

Aware that the advent of hydrogen will revolutionise the way airport infrastructures are designed and operated, the partners want to anticipate and support developments that should help transform the Paris airports into true “hydrogen hubs”.

The international call for expressions of interest – launched with the support of the international agency Choose Paris Region agency, in charge of the international promotion and attractiveness of Paris Region – aims to build a unique airport ecosystem federated around hydrogen, major corporations, SMEs, start-ups, laboratories and universities.

This open innovation initiative is a key step to initiate this technological breakthrough across the entire hydrogen value chain within the airport city.

The five partners share a common ambition: to identify and qualify research advances in research and technologies, and then to test the economically viable solutions that will meet the needs of hydrogen at an airport, to prepare in the medium term the challenges of its supplies and uses in a larger scale, particularly with a view to operate a future hydrogen-powered aircraft.

Jean-Brice Dumont, executive vice president engineering at Airbus, to add: “Airbus is determined to drive a bold vision for the future of sustainable aviation, and to lead the transition to zero-emission commercial flight.

“Hydrogen is the one of the most promising technologies that will help us meet that objective - but we won’t be able to do it alone.

“This revolution will also require our regulatory and infrastructure ecosystems to change worldwide.

“Airports have a key role to play in enabling that transition, starting today, and we hope that this open innovation initiative will foster the development of creative projects and solutions.”