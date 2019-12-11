airBaltic to launch Yekaterinburg connections in April

airBaltic will launch a new summer seasonal route between Riga and Yekaterinburg, Russia, on April 1st.

The new connection will offer more convenient travel options for travellers from the Baltics and Russia to airBaltic network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East.

Martin Gauss, chief executive of airBaltic, explained: “We are delighted to add Yekaterinburg as the 14th new destination to our summer 2020 route map.

“Every year more than half of all passengers from Russia are choosing Riga as transfer hub to over 70 destinations in Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East served by airBaltic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“By launching flights from Riga to Yekaterinburg, we are offering one additional gateway between Europe and Russia and vice versa.”

Yekaterinburg will be the sixth destination airBaltic serves in Russia, in addition to convenient connections between Riga and Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Sochi and Kazan.

In 2019, airBaltic has carried by 16 per cent more passengers than last year on Russian routes.

airBaltic will fly from Riga to Yekaterinburg two times weekly.

Passengers will board the Airbus A220-300 aircraft for a flight that will last approximately three hours and five minutes.