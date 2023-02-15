AirAsia relaunches seven China destinations for 2023

As AirAsia returns to service stronger than ever post-pandemic, the airline is set to fly even higher with the relaunch of seven international destinations in China.

AirAsia Malaysia (AK) is set to restart four China destinations from two hubs – Kuala Lumpur and Kota Kinabalu to Macao, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Kunming with a total of 10 flights weekly, with the plan to increase the frequency by up to 27 flights weekly in March. The first flight to/from China recommenced on 10 February 2023 to/from Guangzhou with strong load factors both ways.

Complementing the resumption of the short-haul destinations, AirAsia X Malaysia (D7) will reconnect Kuala Lumpur to Shanghai, Hangzhou, and Chengdu with 10 flights weekly starting 1 March 2023.

AirAsia Malaysia CEO, Riad Asmat said: “China is an integral market for AirAsia Aviation Group, where we were the largest international low-cost carrier by capacity pre-pandemic. Based on the impressive load factor of our inaugural flight to/from Guangzhou, the restart of our services will not only provide greater value and accessibility to essential travellers from Malaysia and tourists from China but will significantly boost tourism, trade and economic growth in both countries.”

AirAsia X Malaysia CEO, Benyamin Ismail said: “China will be our next primary market focus as we resume our growth strategy flying our most popular and profitable routes. We have witnessed tremendous success with our services to China in the past where we carried over 1.8 million guests to/from China in 2019 alone. We believe the recommencement of our services to China will be popular for business travellers, international students, those visiting family and relatives as well as stimulating regional demand between two large markets through great value airfares and services.”

As the entry to China is currently limited to certain visas, guests are advised to check the travel requirements to the country they travel to. For the travel requirements to China, please refer here.

AirAsia Malaysia (AK) is offering all-in* one way fare for essential travellers from RM151/RM223 from Kuala Lumpur and Kota Kinabalu to Macao, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Kunming. Fly further with AirAsia X Malaysia (D7) from Kuala Lumpur to Shanghai, Hangzhou, and Chengdu with all-in one way fare from RM899/RMB1,088 on Economy or RM2,199/RMB3,288 on Premium Flatbed.

*Promotional all-in fare inclusive of airport taxes, MAVCOM fee, fuel surcharges and other applicable fees. Other terms and conditions apply. Booking period from now to 19 Feb 2023 for the travel period from now until 26 March 2023.