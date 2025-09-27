Air India Expands Loyalty Programme with Zomato Partnership

Air India has announced a new partnership with food delivery platform Zomato that connects its Maharaja Club loyalty programme with one of India’s most widely used lifestyle apps. Effective immediately, Zomato users can link their Maharaja Club accounts to earn rewards while ordering food, further expanding the reach of Air India’s loyalty ecosystem beyond air travel. Customers will earn 2% Maharaja Points on all food delivery orders above ₹499, receive a 2,000-point welcome bonus when enrolling in the loyalty programme and completing their first Air India flight, and enjoy the chance to win a complimentary one-way Economy Class ticket each day through a lucky draw.

Air India Head of Marketing, Loyalty & E-commerce Sunil Suresh said the collaboration reinforces the airline’s efforts to build Maharaja Club into one of the most rewarding cross-industry loyalty programmes, while Zomato Vice President Rahul Gupta highlighted that the partnership makes food delivery more rewarding by linking it with travel benefits. The tie-up marks another step in Air India’s strategy of expanding Maharaja Club through diverse lifestyle partnerships, with more than 50 brands across different sectors already connected. As a Star Alliance member, Air India also extends loyalty benefits to a global network, giving travelers recognition and rewards worldwide.

The Maharaja Club, Air India’s rebranded loyalty programme, offers members exclusive benefits including priority check-in, boarding privileges, cabin upgrades, and the ability to earn and redeem Maharaja Points on flights, upgrades, and with a growing network of non-airline partners. Since its relaunch, the programme has added more than 50 partners worldwide, including retailers in the USA and UK through a partnership with Loyyal, allowing members to earn points on everyday purchases. As a member of Star Alliance, Maharaja Club also provides globally recognized rewards and travel privileges across the alliance’s extensive network.