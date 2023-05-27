Air Canada Unveils its Most Comprehensive Winter Sun Schedule to Popular Vacation Destinations

Air Canada today announced the strategic expansion of its winter sun network that includes four new routes from Toronto and Montreal to Monterrey* and Los Cabos* in Mexico and, La Romana and Fort-de-France in the Caribbean.

The airline is also deploying a substantial increase in capacity from its Vancouver hub to sought after sun destinations such as Mexico, Miami, Phoenix, Las Vegas and San Diego, and additional flights from coast to coast to popular winter vacation destinations in Florida, Mexico and the Caribbean. Seats are available for purchase now at aircanada.com, via the Air Canada App, Air Canada’s Contact Centres, and travel agents. Vacation packages are available for purchase at aircanadavacations.com

“We are seeing strong, ongoing interest for winter leisure travel, and as the leading carrier from Canada to popular sun destinations with up to 683 weekly flights planned this winter, we are thrilled to add exciting new services from Toronto and Montreal to the Caribbean and Mexico and significant increases from our Vancouver hub in response to pent up demand. With the most flights to choose from coast to coast this winter to popular leisure sun destinations and convenient travel package options through Air Canada Vacations, customers can begin booking their vacation to their preferred destination now,” said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President, Revenue and Network Planning at Air Canada.

“Air Canada continues implementing its global network strategy and has extended several European routes to year-round including Toulouse, Barcelona, Edinburgh, Lisbon, Rome, Madrid and Copenhagen. We have optimized our schedule to conveniently connect Europe to popular leisure destinations in Florida and Mexico, enabling customers from Spain, France, Italy, the UK and Denmark to enjoy one-stop travel to sought-after North American vacation destinations this winter. We look forward to welcoming our customers onboard,” concluded Mr. Galardo.

Air Canada’s winter sun schedule anticipates an 11 per cent capacity increase from 2022 and plans to operate eight per cent more than its 2019 pre-pandemic sun schedule. Key highlights include up to 20 routes from across Canada to Florida, increased flights from across Canada to Cancun, Montreal to Palm Beach, Toronto to Fort Myers, and from Vancouver to Miami, Cancun, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta, Las Vegas and Phoenix.

