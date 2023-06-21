Air Canada Named World’s Most Family Friendly Airline at Paris Air Show

Air Canada has been recognized as the world’s most family friendly airline at the 2023 Skytrax World Airline Awards presented at the Paris Air Show. The carrier was also named the Best Airline in Canada, its employees won for Best Airline Staff in Canada, and Air Canada Rouge was declared the Best Low-Cost Airline in Canada.

“These awards recognize Air Canada’s industry leadership in Canada and the world. But the real winners are our employees, who work very hard every day taking care of our customers and delivering them safely to their destinations. I thank our employees for their dedication, and I also thank our customers for acknowledging their work by participating in the 2023 Skytrax awards survey, which garnered more than 20 million submissions worldwide,” said Michael Rousseau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Air Canada.

Among the awards given to Air Canada at the ceremony was a new global award for family friendly travel. Skytrax cited Air Canada’s work in family seating policies, dedicated family check-in facilities, priority boarding, children’s meals, children’s amenities / toys / activity packs, child specific onboard entertainment, free checked luggage and policies for carrycot / pushchairs, and the standard of service assistance from ground staff and cabin crew during the travel experience.

“We are thrilled to be recognized with the inaugural Skytrax award for Most Family Friendly Airline. Air Canada takes pride in connecting family and loved ones through travel where celebrations and life-long memories are made. We’re continuing to introduce still more family-focused initiatives through our onboard products, services and Aeroplan Family Sharing, and we look forward to welcoming even more families onboard throughout our global network,” said Mr. Rousseau.