Air Astana to restart domestic connections on Friday

As the aviation fightback from the coronavirus shutdown continues to gather pace, Air Astana has said it will resume scheduled flights between Almaty and Nur-Sultan starting May 1st.

The flag-carrier will offer three frequencies a day during the morning, afternoon and evening.

Etihad Airways, Wizz Air and Vietnam Airlines are among the carriers to have revealed plans to increase flights in recent days.

The new Air Astana flights will be operated in full compliance with all precautionary health requirements, including obligatory wearing of masks by both passengers and crew, cabin disinfection after each flight and social distancing onboard.

Ticket sales and information on flight schedules are available online or through Air Astana ticketing offices.

Passengers whose flights were cancelled due to lockdown on or prior to May 11th can change the departure date or have a full refund without penalty.