Agoda and Premier Inn elevate cross-continental travel, inviting guests to explore Europe

In a move that could reshape how travelers from Asia explore Europe, global digital travel platform Agoda has partnered with the United Kingdom’s largest hotel chain, Premier Inn, to list more than 900 of its hotels across the UK, Germany, and Ireland. The collaboration is expected to give Agoda users—particularly from Asia—greater access to reliable, well-priced accommodation as international travel demand surges.

Agoda’s internal data shows that interest among Asian travelers in visiting the UK and Europe is on a sharp rise, with a 20 percent increase in searches in 2025 compared with the same period last year. The UK has even climbed into the top five most searched international destinations for Asian travelers, signaling a clear appetite for European experiences.

For Premier Inn, the tie-up marks a strategic step into global visibility. Already a household name in the UK, the hotel chain has been looking to connect with new international audiences, and Agoda’s strong foothold in Asia offers the perfect bridge. By joining Agoda’s network, Premier Inn gains access to millions of outbound travelers who seek trusted accommodation as they plan their next overseas adventure.

Andrew Smith, Agoda’s Senior Vice President of Supply, said that both brands share a vision centered on quality and accessibility. “Premier Inn’s commitment to delivering great value, consistent quality, and ensuring every guest enjoys a good night’s sleep are shared values that underpin Agoda’s mission to make travel more accessible and rewarding,” he said.

Tim Sleep, Premier Inn’s Director of Sales & Distribution, described the partnership as “an exciting step forward” that would give a new wave of international travelers the chance to experience the brand’s signature comfort and service.

The collaboration underscores a wider trend in global travel—one where digital platforms are working hand in hand with established hospitality brands to make cross-border journeys simpler and more seamless. By expanding its European offering through Premier Inn’s portfolio, Agoda continues to strengthen its position as a gateway between Asia and the West, giving travelers more choice, convenience, and confidence in where they stay.

Agoda’s recent collaboration with the Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) adds further weight to its expanding global strategy, according to a press announcement published on TravelPRNews.com. The partnership, announced earlier this year, integrates over 250 of IHCL’s properties—including Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta, Ginger, and the newly launched Claridges Collection—into Agoda’s platform, significantly enriching its premium accommodation offerings worldwide. Celebrating its 20th anniversary, Agoda continues to strengthen its role as a global connector between travelers and trusted hospitality brands. The partnership also supports IHCL’s vision of expanding to more than 700 hotels by 2030, while positioning both companies to benefit from the growing global appetite for authentic and high-quality travel experiences. According to Agoda CEO Omri Morgenshtern and IHCL Managing Director Puneet Chhatwal, the alliance underscores a shared commitment to innovation, customer value, and the seamless fusion of technology and hospitality.