Aer Lingus resume direct flights to Miami, Florida

Aer Lingus is gearing up to restart direct flights to Miami, Florida from Friday, 21 October, for the first time in two and a half years

The route will operate three times weekly*, as part of the airline’s winter schedule. UK customers can make use of the Miami service by connecting via Dublin from eight UK airports, including; London Heathrow, London Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Bristol, and Leeds Bradford.

Customers flying to Miami with Aer Lingus via its Dublin hub can experience the benefit of US Immigration Pre-clearance before they depart, which allows them to arrive into the US like a domestic passenger, avoiding any lengthy immigration queues.

Renowned for its beautiful beaches, art deco architecture and Cuban-inspired cuisine, Miami is just a flight away with Aer Lingus. Whether it’s soaking up the sun on South Beach, discovering Miami’s vibrant Cuban culture in Little Havana, or admiring the colourful architecture lining the iconic Ocean Drive, it’s an ideal winter destination with guaranteed sunshine. Reinforcing Dublin as the natural European transatlantic gateway, Aer Lingus will offer connections from key UK and European airports to Miami via Dublin where travellers will experience the benefits of pre-clearing US immigration ahead of their long-haul flight.

On Aer Lingus’ inaugural service to Miami, operating Friday 21 October, almost 1 in 4 passengers will have begun their journey outside of Ireland. Susanne Carberry, Aer Lingus Chief Customer Officer said: “Miami Florida is an ideal destination for every type of traveller whether it be the cruise fanatics, sun seekers, party goers or the keen shoppers, there are endless possibilities. “As the only carrier to operate direct flights to Miami from Ireland, we also cater to the UK and European markets given the seamless connections we offer travellers transiting via Dublin. “Restarting our Miami service is further proof of our ambition to continue to grow our North American network.”

The recommencement of the Aer Lingus Miami service closely follows the recent announcement of Cleveland, Ohio and the return of Hartford, Connecticut, both of which will operate as part of the airline’s summer 2023 programme. Aer Lingus operates 16 direct routes between Ireland and North America including New York, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Orlando, Washington, Seattle, and Philadelphia. Aer Lingus also operates three direct non-stop routes from Manchester, UK to New York, JFK, Orlando and Barbados. As always, customers flying to North America with Aer Lingus will enjoy complimentary meals and drinks, endless hours of in-flight entertainment, and US Customs and Border pre-clearance at Dublin and Shannon airports.

