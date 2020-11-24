Address Beach Resort to open in Dubai next month

Emaar Hospitality Group has announced that its premium beachfront property, Address Beach Resort, being developed by Al Ain Holding, is set to open its doors in December.

A landmark project nestled in the heart of the Beach and Jumeirah Beach Residence, the property boasts two 77-floor twin towers, connected with the tallest inhabited skybridge in the world.

It is also the first-ever Address beachfront property under Emaar Hospitality Group.

According to Emaar, the unique project has transformed the Jumeirah Beach skyline and is a candidate for the Guinness Records for the highest infinity pool.

Recognised for its fusion of contemporary style with a touch of classic elegance, Address Hotels + Resorts brings a fresh identity to the global hospitality service sector.

The twin towers, that house Address Beach Resort and Address Beach Residences, will feature 217 guest rooms and suites including deluxe rooms, one and two-bedroom suites as well was a three-bedroom presidential suites.

The residences feature 443 fully furnished and serviced apartments and 478 unfurnished residential apartments.

Rabih Karam, group chief executive of Al Ain Holding, said: “The opening of Address Beach Resort and Address Beach Residences is testament to our undoubted commitment to develop landmark projects with best-in-class partners adding new dimension to the luxury offering of Dubai.

“Impeccably designed and innovatively put together, the stylish Address properties are setting new global benchmarks offering spectacular service and hospitality across all its properties.

“Address Beach Resort is no exception and is set to be the perfect escape for families and solo travellers from near and far.”

With unparalleled panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina and the iconic Ain Dubai (Dubai Eye), Address Beach Resort is the ultimate address, said Address spokesman Chris Newman.

He added: “We are excited to bring the Address experience to life at the brand’s first beachfront property located at one of the most popular locations in Dubai, loved both by residents and tourists alike.

“From a number of food and beverage outlets and a luxury award-winning spa, to an array of luxury room offerings and spectacular beachfront views, Address Beach Resort is set to leave guests with unforgettable experiences.”

Newman said with enticing luxury dining concepts, Address Beach Resort offers an array of unique and exotic options that cater to every mood and occasion.

“Zeta Seventy Seven features the most stunning infinity rooftop pool in the world with an incomparable view of the sea, Bluewaters Island and Palm Jumeirah.

“Featuring a delicious fusion of Lebanese and Brazilian flavours, Li’Brasil is set to become the talk of the town,” he stated.

According to Newman, the resort also features the signature homely concept, the Restaurant and an intimate the Lounge set around the lobby olive trees.

Address Hotels & Resorts is a hospitality and leisure business from Dubai-based developer Emaar.

