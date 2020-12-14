Accor to take Raffles brand into Russia with Moscow property

Kievskaya Ploshchad Group of Companies has partnered with Accor to bring the Raffles brand to Moscow.

The flagship hotel, located next to the Kremlin, will be managed under the prestigious brand and is expected to open in the second half of 2022.

It will become the first Raffles hotel in Russia.

The property will be located at the meeting point of Zaryadye city park, the historical Varvarka Street and Slavyanskaya Square.

The views offered from the property will feature the Red Square and Kremlin ensemble, including the picturesque Cathedral of Vasily the Blessed.

This landmark Raffles in Russia will offer 153 exquisite rooms, located over nine floors, including 20 two-bedroom suites, 19 junior suites and two luxurious Presidential suites, each featuring two bedrooms and a spacious outdoor terrace with an impressive area of 350 sqm and 420 sqm respectively.

God Nisanov, chief executive of Kievskaya Ploshchad Group of Companies, said: “Another significant embodiment of Kievskaya Ploshchad Group of Companies mission is a luxurious hotel in Varvarka Street.

“We bring to life innovative projects and create opportunities for people to work, develop and rest in high-quality environments.

“Therefore, Kievskaya Ploshchad is proud to present a multi-faceted hotel, and residential complex in historical Varvarka Street – a new destination icon of hospitality.

“Raffles Moscow has been developed to sensitively respect the recommendations of the ministry of culture and in close cooperation with the department of cultural legacy of Moscow.”

The future Raffles Moscow hotel will be a true city landmark.

Sébastien Bazin, chief executive of Accor, said: “Announcing the arrival of the iconic Raffles brand in Russia is an extraordinary moment for Accor.

“The hotel’s unique location and legendary Raffles service will make it one of the most exciting openings of 2022 for Accor.

“It is a privilege to be working in partnership with Kievskaya Ploshchad Group of Companies and we look forward to bringing this new jewel to life.”