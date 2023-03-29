Accor to propose appointment of Anne-Laure Kiechel as independent director

The Board of Directors of Accor has decided to submit the appointment as Director of Ms. Anne-Laure Kiechel at next General Shareholders’ meeting to be called to approve the 2022 financial statements and which will be held on 17 May 2023, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Company’s registered office.

Ms. Anne-Laure Kiechel is a graduate of HEC and the University of St. Gallen (Switzerland) and also holds a degree in mathematics. She started her career in 1999 at Lehman Brothers, initially working in capital markets. In 2007, she became Senior Banker in Paris for French companies, advising them on M&A and financing transactions. Then, she joined the investment bank Rothschild & Cie in the financing advisory team, advising companies in France and internationally on capital structure, rating and financing issues. She was appointed as managing partner of Rothschild & Cie in 2014, at which time she dedicated herself to the government advisory business. At the beginning of 2019, Ms. Anne-Laure Kiechel leaves Rothschild to create her independent structure: Global Sovereign Advisory. Ms. Anne-Laure Kiechel was Chairwoman of the Campaign Committee of the Sorbonne University Foundation from 2020 to 2022. She has been a member of the United Nations Committee for Development Policy since

1st January 2022.

Ms. Anne-Laure Kiechel will share with the Board of Directors her extensive knowledge of international geo-economic and financial issues. If this proposed appointment is approved by the Shareholders’ meeting, Ms. Anne-Laure Kiechel would qualify as an independent director.

The Board of Directors also decided to propose the renewal of the term of office of Mr. Sébastien Bazin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Iris Knobloch, Vice-Chairman of the Board and Senior Independent Director, and Mr. Bruno Pavlovsky, Chairman of the Appointments and Compensation Committee.