Accor announces collaboration with Rua Al Madinah Holding in Madinah, Saudi Arabia

Accor, a world-leading hospitality group, plans to open three properties in the upcoming project by Rua Al Madinah Holding Company in Madinah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The project includes a 142-key Fairmont hotel and 120 Fairmont branded residences, in addition to a 466-key Swissôtel and a 328-key Novotel.

The Group is collaborating with Rua Al Madinah Holding Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). The company undertakes holistic development projects that feature modern urban planning to elevate the experience for visitors from around the world and enhance the quality of life for the residents of Madinah. Rua Al Madinah project is aimed at transforming the city into a modern Islamic and cultural destination.

Rua Al Madinah Project’s master plan covers over 1.5 million square meters of space with direct views of Al Masjid al Nabawi, known as the Prophet’s Mosque, and will include 47,000 hotel rooms, with the master plan constituting 63% of open spaces and 37% of built area. The project has been designed according to the highest international standards and offers many integrated transportation solutions, including nine bus stops for visitors and underground parking.

Duncan O’Rourke, CEO Middle East, Africa, Turkey & Asia-Pacific for Premium, Midscale & Economy brands at Accor mentioned: “We are very proud to sign the first Swissôtel property and strengthen our Novotel offering in the Holy city of Madinah. Through these signings our primary goal is to support the diverse offering at the master development of Rua Al Madinah, while continuing a long-term relationship with PIF and accordingly Rua Al Madinah Holding Company.”

Since the announcement of the Saudi Arabia Vision 2030, Accor has played a key role in the development of tourism, through its several and diverse existing and upcoming projects in key locations across the Kingdom. The Group has been present in Saudi Arabia for more than 20 years and has contributed to the development of the Holy destination of Makkah, counting over 9,000 rooms with direct access to the Haram.

“We are glad to announce the fourth Fairmont property in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” says Mark Willis, CEO Fairmont Hotels & Resorts. “We are truly proud to further strengthen our collaboration with PIF, not only confirming our proven management expertise but also establishing the trust to elevate the luxury hospitality landscape in the religious markets of Makkah and Madinah and across the Kingdom overall”.

“We are delighted to forge a new cooperation with Accor and welcome the collaboration to open three properties in the Rua Al Madinah project in Madinah,” noted Eng. Ahmed Al Juhani, CEO of Rua Al Madinah Holding Company. “The addition of Accor’s renowned hospitality brands will further enhance the project’s appeal and complement our vision of transforming Madinah into a modern Islamic and cultural destination that offers unparalleled experiences to guests from around the globe. This cooperation will also support our efforts to raise the capacity for receiving more visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque in line with the Vision 2030 objective of hosting 30 million visitors by 2030.”

With its exceptional living spaces and high-end design, inspired by the traditional Madinah architecture, Fairmont Rua Al Madinah will immerse guests into an unparalleled experience of luxury. The property will feature 142 spacious rooms and suites, overlooking the Prophet’s Mosque, a variety of dining venues, an exclusive guest lounge, kids club, fitness centre and spa. In addition, the property will also include 120 branded residences, featuring their own luxury offerings, such as a residents’ lobby, lounge, kids club and fitness centre, which will offer guests the comfort of home merged with the services of a hotel, marking it the first branded residence project of its kind in Madinah.

Novotel Rua Al Madinah will offer guests a direct connection to the Prophet’s Mosque through a pedestrian pathway, enhancing accessibility. The property will offer 328 hotel rooms featuring a modern and comfortable design, along with an all-day dining restaurant and a social hub with a food bar and grab & go concept.

Swissôtel Rua Al Madinah will boast 466 rooms, suites and apartments, with a direct view over the Prophet’s Mosque. The hotel will offer an array of premium products and venues, including an all-day dining restaurant, a specialty restaurant, an exclusive guest lounge and a lobby lounge café.

The Rua Al Madinah Project is ideally located in the heart of Madinah, making it accessible by air and train, from anywhere in the world. The Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah is one of the two key airports to access the two Holy cities of Makkah and Madinah. The government has also launched the railway project, the Haramain High Speed Railway, between Makkah, Jeddah, and Madinah.

The project aims to contribute to realizing the Vision 2030 objective of attracting 30 million Umrah pilgrims every year to the Kingdom by 2030. It will be implemented to the highest international standards.

Accor currently operates 42 properties (16,334 keys) in Saudi Arabia, with a pipeline of 35 properties (7,362 keys) in development.