ABU DHABI ANNOUNCES ¥1 BILLION YEN SPONSORSHIP OF TEAMLAB PHENOMENA ABU DHABI

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with INPEX CORPORATION (INPEX), through its subsidiary Japan Oil Development, Co., Ltd. (JODCO), for ¥1 billion Japanese yen (US$ 7.646 million) sponsorship of the upcoming teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi.

The MoU was signed by HE Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, and Mr. Hiroshi Fujii, President and CEO, JODCO.

The experiential art space is being developed by DCT Abu Dhabi in partnership with Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences, and Tokyo-based international art collective teamLab. Visitors and residents will be able to access the unique experience, based on the ‘environmental phenomena’ concept by teamLab, after construction has completed in 2024.

teamLab Phenomena is located in Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Cultural District, which is the home of Louvre Abu Dhabi, Berklee Abu Dhabi and Manarat Al Saadiyat. It is also site of several key cultural projects that are currently being developed, including Zayed National Museum, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi and the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi.

HE Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “The UAE’s longstanding ties with Japan span several generations over half a century. Now, this partnership will allow us to inspire a new generation, heralding a new era of knowledge exchange and collaboration. This will present new opportunities to engage youth and unlock the potential of the younger generations. I look forward to working together to fuel curiosity, ignite imagination, and spark the ideas of the future.”

HE Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “As we make excellent progress with the construction of teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, we are delighted to announce a multiyear sponsorship that will act as a catalyst for future collaborations. This MoU demonstrates Abu Dhabi’s competitiveness and attractiveness as a destination for commercial partnerships that progress the emirate, add mutual value, and enrich lives.”

Takayuki Ueda, President & CEO of INPEX: “We are delighted to be sponsoring teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi as part of our educational, cultural, and environmental activities supporting the core energy business of our subsidiary Japan Oil Development, Co., Ltd. (JODCO), which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. teamLab’s inspiring work truly cannot be described in words, and we look forward to bringing Emirati children and youth to the art space upon its completion to help nurture and enhance their curiosity, imagination, and creativity. Meanwhile, we look forward to supplying low-carbon energy solutions to Japan and other countries in partnership with Abu Dhabi over the next 50 years, and further enhancing the collaboration between the UAE and Japan through social responsibility programs.”

As part of the MoU, JODCO has agreed to sponsor teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, contributing to the enrichment of the UAE’s cultural landscape, and will pursue the execution of an official sponsorship agreement following discussions on specific terms. After the opening of teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, the company intends to invite Emirati youth to the art space to contribute to the development of their curiosity and imagination.