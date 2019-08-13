Abbott appointed chief executive of American Express Global Business Travel

American Express Global Business Travel has announced that Paul Abbott will assume the role of chief executive officer, effective October 1st.

Abbott replaces Doug Anderson, who is stepping down.

“Over the past three years, American Express Global Business Travel accomplished its technology transformation, integration plans and commercial growth goals while delivering record performance and achieving clear status as the world’s leading business partner for managed travel,” said Greg O’Hara, executive chairman of the board, American Express Global Business Travel.

“Doug steered American Express Global Business Travel through the acquisition of HRG last year, which was the industry’s largest ever, as well as a full cultural transformation that has led to 18,000 of the most engaged team members in the business.

“He leaves American Express Global Business Travel in an outstanding place to build on its strengths as it continues to invest in a bright future.”

Abbott joins from American Express, where he is currently chief commercial officer, global commercial services, the company’s global business-to-business payments platform.

He has also served on the American Express Global Business Travel board for the last four years.

“It is a privilege to lead a talented team committed to delivering exceptional service and investing significantly in growth and technology-led innovation” said Abbott.

“I look forward to engaging with colleagues, customers, and suppliers as we collaborate to advance the business travel experience together.”

Abbott has spent 18 years in the travel business, having started his career at British Airways and working in the corporate travel business at American Express.

In his 24 years at American Express, he served in increasingly senior roles across various business units of the company.