A wedding venue that tops all others: Ladera Resort, Saint Lucia

One thousand feet above the deep blue Caribbean Sea crashing against the Piton Mountains, lightly scented tropical breezes caress your skin and your suite’s private plunge pool beckons. Nestled into a lush volcanic ridge with postcard sea and mountain views, Ladera is St. Lucia’s most unique and luxurious resort.

Once part of the Rabot Estate, one of Soufrière’s oldest and most famous cocoa plantations, Ladera Resort stands today as St. Lucia’s most unique and luxurious resort and the only resort situated on a UNESCO World Heritage site. The setting is breathtaking and unlike any other, on a volcano ridgeline 1,000 feet above the deep, blue Caribbean Sea, with stunning views of the Pitons.

The resort’s intimate design, with just 37 rooms and suites, offers the perfect setting for forging a connection to the beauty, romance and lifestyle of St. Lucia. Befitting the resort’s eco-friendly philosophy, each is uniquely constructed from locally harvested tropical hardwoods, stone and tile. Furniture is made on site by St. Lucian artisans. Your suite’s “open wall” gives way to a private plunge pool and magnificent views of the Pitons and Caribbean.

At every moment our attentive staff is available to meet any need. Resort amenities are designed with your ultimate relaxation in mind, including authentic St. Lucian culinary experiences at our Farm to Table Award Winning Dasheene Restaurant .

Accommodation

​Welcoming in the full beauty of their breathtaking natural surroundings, the 37 eco-friendly room and suite accommodations at Ladera Resort are uniquely designed and decorated with St. Lucian flair. All feature an “open wall” to provide stunning views of the Pitons and Caribbean Sea and are constructed of tropical hardwoods, stone and tile, with local artwork and furniture is made on site by St. Lucian artisans. Each of the 37 rooms and suites has an “open wall” – the west side of each unit is left open to expose breathtaking views of the Pitons and the ocean, while the orientation of the rooms ensures complete privacy for all guests. All suites are constructed of tropical hardwoods, stone and tile and furnished with locally crafted wood furniture, fixtures and accessories and artwork.

The room’s feature private plunge pool – some with swings and cascading waterfalls – beckons you to enjoy a refreshing dip with a morning coffee or a relaxing swim at any time of the day or night.

Dining

​Savor a dish for every appetite and every occasion at Dasheene, where the spectacular views of the Caribbean and St. Lucia’s twin volcanic Piton peaks are as inspiring as the award-winning cuisine. Eclectic and innovative, yet just as casual and inviting, Dasheene offers an authentically local culinary experience highlighting the bounty of St. Lucia on land and sea.

Executive Chef Nigel Mitchel and his staff are dedicated to showcasing fresh native ingredients from island farmers and neighboring plantations that grow their produce primarily for the resort. Chef Nigel’s cooking renders stylish interpretations of traditional St. Lucian dishes, such as sweet potato and coconut soup, Caribbean lamb salad, roast conch with pickled vegetables served in a yam basket, Cajun Creole vegetable bakes, jerk poulet sausage, plantain gratin with coconut rum sauce and more.

Recently named World’s Leading Wedding Venue 2022 by World Travel Awards, Ladera Resort is quite simply one of the most extraordinary wedding venues in the Caribbean. You and your guests will be enchanted by views of the deep blue Caribbean Sea crashing against the majestic Pitons 1,000 feet below the resort. But it is our unparalleled service and authentic St. Lucian spirit and ambience that will truly define your wedding celebration as an affair to remember. From the jaw-dropping views at The Villa at Paradise Ridge to our more intimate suites, Ladera offers a dramatic backdrop for your wedding in St. Lucia.

St Lucia also won the accolade for World’s Leading Honeymoon Destination 2022 by World Travel Awards, so there is no better place to plan your wedding and honeymoon!

Book for stay here: www.ladera.com