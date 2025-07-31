A New Ultra Luxury Private Island in the Maldives Is Revealed

Introducing .Here

Designed to reimagine luxury travel within the Maldives, the new, ultra-bespoke private islands of .Here will begin to welcome guests in December 2025. The luxurious private island retreat will set new, unmatched standards in the world of travel and redefine hospitality for the contemporary luxury traveller with intuitive service, transformative experiences and total seclusion. Set across two natural islands, Somewhere and Nowhere, .Here will attract the world’s most incisive travellers, offering understated luxury, with a touch of fun - where each guest is at the very heart of everything.

Located in an UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, known for its exceptional snorkel and diving offerings and home to a plethora of diverse sea life, the two islands will comprise nine residences with a dedicated bar and restaurant providing inventive fusion flavours from around the world.

The amenities of neighbouring property, Finolhu Baa Atoll, will also be available to guests staying at .Here - perfect for those seeking freedom of movement and a chance to balance tranquil seclusion with vibrant adventure.

Architects KulörGroup’s clever concept celebrates and embraces the natural narrow island footprint. This unique proposition leans into the needs of today’s elite travellers, offering the perfect balance of experiences. Not only will guests be able to enjoy both sunrise and sunset from their very own private residence, but they will also benefit from the blend of the lush jungle canopy with the impossibly turquoise waters that have become synonymous with the Maldives.

It is this concept of duality which is the cornerstone of the brand and what will set it apart from its counterparts.

Somewhere

Stretching across the entire width of the island, the vast residences will straddle both land and sea and deliver the very best of Indian Ocean living with an overwater and beach villa concept all in one; designed to cater to those who do not want to choose. Hugging the two-storey villas and taking centre stage are the expansive 47-metre suspended sky infinity pools complete with waterfalls. Five of the villas feature three splendid en-suite bedrooms, sleeping up to eight adults, indoor and outdoor living, bar, fully equipped kitchen, an outdoor Big Green Egg and more than 1,200 sqm of living space. The remaining two residences are larger in size, offering an additional bedroom (four) for up to 11 adults. Alongside the 1,400 sqm of space, guests can enjoy the island’s water sports centre offering motorised and non-motorised activities, a dedicated Roohu (butler), Dyson hairdryer and airwrap, and 24 hour in-villa dining.

Nowhere

Comprising two main residences, Nowhere is intended to be booked as a complete private experience – fortifying a new era of exclusivity and privacy. The first is an exceptional over-water villa spanning 1,000 sqm, three bedrooms and a 15-metre private swimming pool. Undoubtedly, it will be the five-bedroom Presidential villa boasting 2,400 sqm of space, a 28-metre swimming pool and its own private beach that will be the most impressive and distinguishing property at .Here. With ample space for up to 24 adults, Nowhere is also home to Fehi Spa and the resort’s fitness centre.

Spa

Located on Nowhere, Fehi Wellness, which takes its name from the local Dhivehi word for “green”, features a couples treatment room and yoga chamber, accessible to only those staying on Nowhere. For those staying on Somewhere, all treatments can be carried out from the comfort of their own villa.

At Fehi, utterly bespoke treatments and wellness programmes are personalised for every guest. The concept of duality is also reflected within the spa offering, where ancient traditional therapies are combined with cutting-edge technologies and world-class experts. Example treatments include heated salt stone and cold jade nephrite stone massage and aquatic plantar reflexology.

Roohu

The island’s unparalleled and intimate hospitality is brought to life with their dedicated Roohu - meaning “soul” in Dhivehi - butler service for every residence, there to curate personalised, one-of-a-kind and rare experiences. At the heart of Roohu’s ethos lies the power of discretion and customisation, acknowledging the uniqueness of every guest’s wishes.

Epicurean Experiences

At the island’s restaurant and bar, Safar, meaning “journey” in Dhivehi, extensive dining options have been thoughtfully curated to ensure every palate is satisfied at any given moment of the day. Resident chefs are on hand 24 hours a day to curate bespoke menus which can be enjoyed in the privacy of their residence or at the overwater restaurant. From fine dining to casual fare such as picnics on the beach and barbecues on the villa deck, each culinary experience is a sensory exploration.

Design

The island’s design and interiors have been meticulously chosen by award winning British design studio, Muza Lab. Duo Inge Moore and Nathan Hutchins are responsible for creating some of the world’s most incredible spaces and this project will be no exception. Taking inspiration from the textures, shapes and colours of the natural world, interiors such as natural carved timbers, stone and marble, all nod to Maldivian local treasures like the Dhoni boats and the Feyli sarongs.

.Here can be reached via a scenic 30-minute seaplane flight direct from Velana International Airport in Malé.

To find out more, please visit: www.here-maldives.com