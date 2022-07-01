85 sustainable companies listed on biosphere search engine

The BiosphereSustainable.com website is now available, which allows people to learn about the good practices and sustainable efforts of companies and destinations around the world, showing how they contribute to the fulfilment of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations 2030 Agenda.

85 companies from Thompson Okanagan that are part of the Biosphere Community can now showcase their sustainability efforts through the new website, which acts as a portal to make more responsible consumption decisions by showing entities and places around the world committed to sustainability and providing information about responsible tourism practices.

Through the Biosphere system - an independent, objective, impartial, and transparent verification methodology - an external auditing team of professionals checks and validates the sustainable efforts implemented by each entity, based on the indicators, criteria, objectives, and sustainability goals of the United Nations, within the framework of the 2030 Agenda and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

With this new website, Biosphere manages to bring together all the verified information on the good practices of the member entities of its community and presents them on its profile in an adapted language, with clear and accessible explanations and distinctions that anyone can understand. Thus, through this portal, consumers around the world can quickly and easily find out how companies and destinations contribute to improving local life in their environment, their economy, employment, education, the well-being of ecosystems, and a whole range of sustainability issues.

The website is very intuitive to use and is suitable for all types of mobile devices. It allows you to search and filter for places and companies committed to and certified in sustainability, from accommodation and restaurants to shops all kinds. You can even find out about the sustainable efforts of destinations and companies within, committed to being more sustainable.

The portal is adapted for those with general knowledge in sustainability, so that anyone can easily understand how the companies and destinations work their good practices; transparently showing information that has been previously checked and verified in the Biosphere system, in relation to the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.

This new website, which is available in 7 languages, is the solution for those who want to make more ethical and sustainable choices about consumption. With more informed and aware societies, we make it easier for each person’s consumption decisions to reflect their values, achieving a real involvement on the part of society to act more responsibly and adopt more sustainable models.

Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association is nominated as North America’s Responsible Tourism Award 2022 by World Travel Awards.